Google One VPN to shut down later this year





Google One VPN will be retired later this year, according to a customer email seen by Android Authority. The service was rolled out for Android in October 2020 and is now available for iOS devices and Mac in 2022.

When it originally launched, it was part of Google One's premium 2TB storage plan, priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Last year, we expanded the available plans to all Google One plans, including the cheapest plan at $1.99 per month, making it significantly more affordable.

The company told 9to5Google that it is discontinuing the service because “people just aren't using it.” Existing users will be directed to a third-party VPN instead.

Google will continue to offer VPN functionality through its Google Fi mobile phone service. Google says that if Pixel users have a Pixel 7 or newer model, they can still access VPN features through Pixel Settings.

