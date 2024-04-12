Google releases first Android 15 beta with improved performance and edge-to-edge display by default





Google LLC today announced the release of the first beta test version of Android 15, allowing both developers and early adopters to test the upcoming operating system.

New releases of the Android platform include updates that improve basic performance, including OS-level support for app archiving, improved communications, and increased support for apps targeting large screens. Communications on Android has also been updated for Braille displays and a beta version that prioritizes security and privacy.

Edge-to-edge display is now the default

Apps in Android 15 are now designed for larger screens by default. This means you no longer need to explicitly call functionsWindow.setDecorFitsSystemWindows(false)orenableEdgeToEdge() to display content behind the system bar. However, for your app to work properly on older versions of Android, your app must use enableEdgeToEdge().

Many of the Material 3 composables and components handle insertion for developers based on how they are placed within the app according to the framework specifications. This allows your app to work edge-to-edge and ensures that prominent touch targets within your app don't overlap with system targets or other elements.

Improving app performance

The app archive feature was announced by Android and Google Play last year. This allows users to partially remove infrequently used apps from their device to free up space.

Android 15 adds OS-level support for app archiving and app unarchiving. This makes it easier for app stores to take advantage of this and allows users to free up more space on their devices. When an app is archived, the Android Package Kit, a package that contains the files and cached data that the app needs to install and function on a device, is removed while preserving user data.

Apps can now use the newPerformanceManager class to manage and collect profiling information from within the app to help improve performance. The Android team says they plan to wrap this in the Android Jetpack application programming interface, which will simplify things like heap dump collection and stack sampling. The API also includes a rate limiter to avoid impacting performance.

Android 15 and Braille

TalkBack, Android's built-in screen reader, has been updated to add support for Braille displays using human interface device standards over both USB and secure Bluetooth. The HID standard is a device class definition that exposes USB drivers to a variety of devices such as mice, keyboards, and game controllers, so it should improve the accessibility of Braille displays on Android devices over time.

security update

Android 15 makes additional changes to the way background apps work to prevent background apps from bringing other apps to the foreground, escalating privileges, or abusing user interactions. This gives users more control over their devices and prevents malicious apps from taking control of them in the background. Launching background activities has been restricted since Android 10, and this improvement should give you even more control.

Now that Android 15 has entered the beta phase, users can enroll their supported Pixel devices to install this release and future Android beta updates over the air. You can also test this beta release using a 64-bit system image in the Android emulator in Android Studio.

