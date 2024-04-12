Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro: Biggest upgrades expected





Comparing the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro isn't for lack of information. There is a considerable amount of information out there. The difficult part is how much it can change between generations.

From the name alone, the Pixel 9 Pro sounds like a completely standard replacement for the Pixel 8 Pro, but rumors suggest otherwise. The new Pro Pixel is likely to be significantly smaller and offer some new features in addition to more general feature upgrades.

If you want to know more about what this means, read our breakdown of Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro. For more information, check out Pixel 9 vs. Pixel 9 Pro to learn more about the notable differences between the standard and Pro models.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro: Rumored specifications Swipe to scroll horizontally Pixel 9 Pro (rumored/estimated) Pixel 8 Pro price $999 $999 Display 120Hz 6.1 inch OLED 120Hz 6.7 inch OLED rear camera 50MP Main + 48MP Ultrawide + 48MP Telephoto (5x zoom) 50MP Main + 48MP Ultra Wide + 48MP Telephoto (5x zoom) Front camera 10.5MP Selfie 10.5MP Selfie Chipset Google Tensor G4Google Tensor G3 RAM12GB12GB Storage 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB128GB/256GB/512GB/ 1TB battery 4,575 mAh or less 5,050 mAh charging 30W (wired), 23W (with wireless Pixel Stand), 12W (Qi wireless)30W (wired), 23W (wireless with Pixel Stand), 12W (Qi wireless)Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro: Pricing and availability

Just like the Pixel 8 Pro arrived in October 2023, the Pixel 9 Pro is also expected to debut in October 2024. If we're lucky, Google might tease the Pixel 9 series in advance like it has in the past. We've got some official design, color, and more information ahead of its release date, including this year's Google I/O.

The Pixel 8 Pro costs $999 / £999 / AU$1,699, so it's reasonable to expect the Pixel 9 Pro to be at least as expensive. However, this year he is expected to see two different Pro Pixels (more on that later), so perhaps Google will change its pricing structure a bit.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro: Design and display

Google is currently announcing the third-generation Pixel with its familiar rounded corners and horizontal camera bar design, but renders of the Pixel 9 series released so far suggest that its basic appearance is It looks like it will last at least another year.

A purported rendering of the Pixel 9 Pro. (Image credit: @OnLeaks)

However, the size is subject to change. The Pixel 8 Pro's 6.8-inch frame could be replaced with a smaller one on the Pixel 9 Pro, perhaps around 6.1 inches. This is rumored to extend back to 2022. Instead, a new model called Pixel 9 may arrive. The Pro XL offers the same features as his previous Pixel Pro smartphone with the same 6.8-inch body.

The Pixel 8 Pro featured a bright panel that Google dubbed the Super Actua display, which also offers flagship gold-standard QHD resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Although there are no concrete rumors yet, we can assume that the Pixel 9 Pro will have some kind of Super Actua 2nd generation screen that will bump the brightness up to an additional several thousand nits.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro: Camera

As for the Pixel 9 Pro, rumors in the photography department have been strangely quiet, so all we can really assume at this point is that it will probably use the same camera as the Pixel 8 Pro. This equates to a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 10.5MP selfie camera.

pixel 8 pro. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One exception to this is that the Pixel 9 Pro can upgrade its main camera with variable aperture. This gives you more control over the amount of light hitting the sensor, allowing you to get high-quality images with the option to have more creative control if needed.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro: Performance

It has been suggested that Google will continue to use its own Tensor series chipsets for the Pixel 9 series, meaning the Pixel 9 Pro will have Tensor G4, the successor to Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8 Pro. It means that it is installed. The G4 is claimed to be even more powerful thanks to Google's chip partner Samsung, making the Pixel 9 Pro more competitive with other Android smartphones in terms of CPU and graphics performance. We hope that this will increase further.

We'd like to see Google use at least 12GB RAM on the Pixel 9 Pro again and offer the same storage capacity. However, I wish they would increase the default storage to 256GB instead of sticking with 128GB for another year.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro: Battery and charging

(Image credit: Future)

Our initial guess was that the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro would offer the same battery (a 5,050 mAh battery), but with the 9 Pro's body being more than half an inch smaller, the cell capacity would be smaller. It is necessary to become. The Pixel 8, a 6.2-inch smartphone, has a 4,575 mAh battery, so we expect the Pixel 9 Pro to have a similar capacity battery.

Therefore, the Pixel 9 Pro is expected to share the charging capabilities of the Pixel 8 Pro with 30W wired charging and up to 23W wireless charging. And we will continue to hold on to this belief without any rumors to the contrary.

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro: Software and special features

Pixel 8 Pro focuses on AI features, including the Magic Editor suite of generation features, Best Take mode to combine different faces in one shot, Audio Magic Eraser to clean up video audio, and high-capacity summarization features. I'm leaving it there. of the text. And not to mention temperature sensors that can tell how hot or cold an object (or, these days, a person) is.

Pixel 8 Pro measuring body temperature (Image credit: Future)

So how could the Pixel 9 Pro build on this? Well, rumormongers say a new “Pixie” assistant (via The Information) could be one way. The report claims that this will leverage the Google Assistant we already know and become its own AI assistant that will become more personalized by interpreting user data on the device.

All the benefits that Android 15 can bring. The Pixel 9 series will likely be the first phone to adopt this, allowing it to take advantage of features like Adaptive Touch functionality to keep the screen responsive under different environmental conditions. Hopefully we'll learn more about this at Google I/O 2024, where Google will make the full version of Android 15 available to the public for the first time.

Assuming Google keeps the same promise it made last year, the Pixel 9 Pro will receive the same seven years of software and security updates as the Pixel 8 Pro. But Samsung also promises seven years of upgrades, so perhaps Google will decide to raise the deposit again. After all, his nine-year update for the Pixel 9 has a nice ring to it…

Google Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro: Outlook

Alleged rendering of Pixel 9 Pro (Image credit: @OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

The Pixel 9 Pro seems better than the Pixel 8 Pro, but if the rumors about the standard Pro and Pro XL turn out to be true, they will be completely different in many ways. In addition to direct upgrades in camera and software features, the Pixel 9 Pro could be a huge advantage just by offering his two sizes. If Google could do something about the capabilities of its Tensor chips, offer a little more storage by default, and extend battery life, we could have a perfectly rounded phone. Sho.

But are all these changes worth upgrading from a perfectly good Pixel 8 Pro, or will it be worth paying the extra money once future Pixels start being discounted? Right now I can't say anything, so let's make an announcement in October and finally give an answer.

