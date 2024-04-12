Meta and Google unveil new in-house AI chips, raising trillion-dollar questions for Nvidia





Meta has just announced its further entry into the AI ​​chip race, following Google's own announcement of its Axion AI chip. The companies have touted their new semiconductor model as key to developing their AI platforms and a replacement for his Nvidia chips that they and the rest of the tech industry have relied on to power AI data centers. Masu.

Hardware has emerged as a major growth area for AI. For Big Tech companies with the money and talent to do so, in-house chip development can help reduce dependence on external designers such as Nvidia or Intel, while also allowing companies to tailor hardware to their AI models. You can also adjust it to improve performance and save energy. It costs money.

These homegrown AI chips announced by Google and Meta pose one of the first real challenges to Nvidia's dominant position in the AI ​​hardware market. Nvidia controls more than 90% of the AI ​​chip market, and demand for its industry-leading semiconductors is only increasing. But if NVIDIA's biggest customers start manufacturing their own chips instead, the company's stock price, which has risen 87% since the beginning of the year, could take a hit.

From Metas' perspective, this is a negotiating tool with NVIDIA, Edward Wilford, an analyst at technology consulting firm Omdia, told Fortune. This allows Nvidia to know that it is not a monopoly. [and] It means they have other options. The hardware is optimized for the AI ​​being developed.

Why does AI need new chips?

AI models require large amounts of computing power, as vast amounts of data are required to train the large language models behind them. Traditional computer chips are not capable of processing the trillions of data points on which AI models are built. This has created a market for AI-specific computer chips, often referred to as cutting-edge chips because they are the most powerful devices on the market.

Semiconductor giant Nvidia dominates this nascent market. The waiting list for Nvidia's $30,000 flagship AI chip is months long, and demand has driven the company's stock up nearly 90% in the past six months.

And rival chipmaker Intel is fighting to stay competitive. It just released its Gaudi 3 AI chip to compete directly with Nvidia. AI developers, from Google and Microsoft to small startups, are all competing for rare AI chips with limited manufacturing capacity.

Why are technology companies starting to manufacture their own chips?

Both Nvidia and Intel rely on Taiwanese manufacturer TSMC for the actual assembly of their chip designs, which limits the number of chips they can produce. He is the only manufacturer that is definitely on board, so the manufacturing lead time for these cutting-edge chips is months. This is a key factor that has led major companies in the AI ​​space, such as Google and Meta, to rely on designing their own chips. Alvin Nguyen, a senior analyst at consulting firm Forrester, told Fortune that while chips designed by Google, Meta, Amazon and others aren't as powerful as Nvidia's top-of-the-line products, they could potentially benefit companies in terms of speed. He said there is. He said it would be possible to produce on less specialized assembly lines with less waiting time.

If there was something 10% less powerful but available right now, I would buy it every day, Nguyen said.

Even if the native AI chips being developed by Meta and Google aren't more powerful than Nvidia's cutting-edge AI chips, they could be better tailored to companies' specific AI platforms. Nguyen said in-house chips designed for a company's own AI platform could be more efficient and reduce costs by eliminating unnecessary functionality.

It's like buying a car. Well, you need an automatic transmission. But do you need leather seats or heated massage seats? Nguyen said.

The benefit for us is that we can build chips that can handle certain workloads more efficiently, Meta spokeswoman Melanie Lo wrote in an email to Fortune.

Nvidia's top-of-the-line chips sell for about $25,000 each. These are extremely powerful tools, designed to be suitable for a wide range of uses, from training AI chatbots to generating images to developing recommendation algorithms for sites like TikTok and Instagram. That means a slightly less powerful but more customized chip would be a better fit for a company like Meta, which is investing in AI primarily for recommendation algorithms rather than consumer-facing chatbots. There may be.

Nvidia GPUs are great in AI data centers, but they're general-purpose, Brian Colello, Morningstar's head of equity research, told Fortune. Custom he chips may be even better for certain workloads and certain models.

The trillion dollar problem

Nguyen said more specialized in-house chips could be integrated into existing data centers, providing additional benefits. Nvidia chips consume so much power and emit so much heat and noise that tech companies may be forced to redesign or relocate their data centers to integrate soundproofing and liquid cooling. Less powerful native chips that consume less power and emit less heat could solve this problem.

The AI ​​chips developed by Meta and Google are a long-term bet. Nguyen estimated that it would take about a year and a half to develop these chips, and it would likely be several months before they are implemented at scale. For the foreseeable future, the entire AI world will continue to rely heavily on Nvidia (and to a lesser extent Intel) for its computing hardware needs. In fact, Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that by the end of this year he plans to own 350,000 Nvidia chips (both companies plan to spend about $18 billion on chips by then). is). But a move away from outsourcing computing power and toward native chip designs could loosen Nvidia's stranglehold on the market.

The multitrillion-dollar problem with Nvidias' valuation is the threat of these in-house chips, Colello said. If these in-house chips make him much less dependent on Nvidia, perhaps he will see some downside to Nvidia stock from here. This development is not surprising, but whether it will be implemented in the coming years is a key evaluation question in our minds.

