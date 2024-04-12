Nike Sports Research Lab accelerates product innovation with AI and 4D motion capture





Nike Air Zoom – Pegasus Premium Running Shoe; Credit: Nike

This summer, Nike is supporting that effort through its technology-enabled Sports Research Lab to power product innovation.

The company uses athlete data to inform product development and optimize designs through computer technology. The latest product to leverage these insights is the Nike Air Zoom unit incorporated into the new Pegasus premium running shoe.

Data collaboration drives innovation

In collaboration with Nike Air Manufacturing Innovation, the lab used digital capabilities to predict how products would respond to physical forces. Through a co-creative project between the athlete and her Nike designers called Athlete Imagined Revolution (AIR), the company has created a sole that follows the shape of a runner's foot and cushioned it with ZoomX and ReactX foam for increased elasticity and energy. Ta.

John Hawk, Nike's chief innovation officer, said the company has focused on technologies such as AI and rapid prototyping for AIR. Taking what he learned from Super Shoe technology, he said the new Nike Air is bringing the shape and feel of his Zoom to every sport.

Nike is also using its research labs to develop national federation kits, which are the standard equipment and clothing worn by football association players. To personalize these kits, Nike utilized advanced body mapping technology and his 4D motion capture data with pixel-level accuracy.

The power of research and development

Consumer goods companies are increasingly relying on technological advances to accelerate product innovation cycles.

For example, Wilson Sporting Goods uses 3D printing to develop faster digital workflows with fewer inputs and lower skill levels required to design and build products.

Much of this type of innovation comes from our unique global research hub where CPG has access to data scientists and the latest technology developments.

For example, Mars recently invested $70 million in a manufacturing center that houses a research and development innovation studio with a test kitchen, packaging lab, and chocolate production facility.

Meanwhile, Unilever has the Horizon3 Labs and Datalab ecosystems to leverage AI-powered innovation at scale, provide learnings from patents and genAI projects, and connect to a network of data and AI experts. provides access to

