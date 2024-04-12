Google's contract marks agreement with Israeli Ministry of Defense





Google provides cloud computing services to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and company documents seen by Time magazine reveal that Google was in talks to deepen its partnership during Israel's war in Gaza. .

According to the document, the Israeli Ministry of Defense has its own landing zone on Google Clouda, a secure entry point to the computing infrastructure provided by Google, which allows the ministry to store and process data and use AI The service will be accessible.

According to a draft contract dated March 27, 2024, the department is seeking consulting assistance from Google to expand access to Google Cloud and allow multiple departments to access automation technology. According to the contract, Google is billing the Israeli Ministry of Defense for more than $1 million in costs. Consulting Services.

The version of the agreement seen by TIME was not signed by Google or the Department of Defense. However, a March 27 comment on the document, in which a Google employee requested an executable copy of the agreement, said the signing would be completed offline as a deal between Israel and Nimbus. Google also gave the department a 15% discount off the initial price of consulting fees as a result of the Nimbus framework, according to the document.

Project Nimbus is a controversial $1.2 billion cloud computing and AI agreement between the Israeli government and two technology companies: Google and Amazon. Google and Amazon are contractually prohibited from blocking the use of the technology by certain Israeli state weapons under Project Nimbus, Israeli news outlets have reported. However, this is the first time that the existence of a contract indicating that the Israeli Ministry of Defense is a Google Cloud customer has become public.

Google recently explained that its work for the Israeli government is primarily for civilian purposes. A Google spokesperson told TIME in his April 8th article that the Nimbus contract will be run on the company's commercial platform by Israeli government ministries such as finance, health, transportation, and education. We are clear that this is for workloads that require Our work is not directed. Highly sensitive or classified military workloads related to weapons and intelligence.

When asked about the Defense Department contract on April 10, a Google spokesperson declined further comment.

Read more: Exclusive: Google employees revolt over $1.2 billion contract with Israel

The news follows recent reports in Israeli media that the country's military, controlled by the Ministry of Defense, is using AI-powered systems to select targets for airstrikes in Gaza. Such AI systems likely require cloud computing infrastructure to function. Google's contract, seen by TIME, does not specify what military applications the Defense Department is using Google Cloud for, only that Google Cloud technology is used to target targets. There's no evidence. But Google employees who spoke to TIME said the company has little ability to monitor what customers, especially sovereign states like Israel, are doing on its cloud infrastructure.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense's efforts to bring more troops to Google Cloud is described in the contract as Phase 2 of a broader project to build out the ministry's cloud architecture.

Although the document does not explicitly describe Phase 1, it does refer to the initial work Google has done on behalf of the department. The Ministry states in the contract: [already] Establish a Google Cloud Landing Zone infrastructure as part of your overall cloud strategy. [the Ministry of Defense] Move your application to Google Cloud Platform.

In the second phase of the project, the DoD is considering enabling the landing zone to serve multiple units and subunits, according to the contract. therefore, [the Ministry of Defense] For the benefit of different departments, we created several different automation modules within the landing zone based on Google's core practices, supporting the right processes, and using Google tools to create a security and governance architecture. We want to implement the core practices of

Google will provide consulting services to help the technology company design the architecture, implementation guidance, and automation of the Department of Defense's Google Cloud landing zone, the agreement states. His expected start date is April 14, and Google's consulting services are expected to take him one calendar year to complete.

TIME previously reported that two Google employees quit last month in protest of Project Nimbus.

