Energy technology leaders take to national stage at DOE Pitch Competition





Published on Friday, April 12, 2024

A team from the University of Chicago and the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation will be participating in the upcoming national event, Energy Tech University Awards (Energy Tech UP).

Teams of finalists will compete for more than $400,000 in prize money at the Energy Thoughts Summit on April 15 in Austin, Texas.

What is attracting attention is the faculty of the University of Chicago, who developed a common interest in waste reprocessing after a lecture by Argonne researcher Amgad Elgowiny, and came together to major in molecular engineering. There are 3 students.

George Rose, who has worked as an undergraduate researcher in the Patel Group, is joined by classmates Lucas Zubiraga-Maharg (BS 25), a former research assistant in the Gagliardi Group and an intern at Argonne National Laboratory, and Jonah van Oord (BS 25). BS 26) co-founded Rise Reforming. .

The idea for this startup all started with an email from the university promoting the research of Cafer Yavuz, who is now one of Rises' advisors, specifically his novel NiMoCat, a catalyst for dry reforming. Although he was unable to give a talk, Rose reached out to Yauz about the technology and has since spent time digging into the reform process.

The initial goal was to use Yauz's breakthrough technology to transform landfill gas into valuable chemicals, but by the fall, Rose explained, the goal was to transform plastic into plastics. It has become clear that this is both technically and economically rational.

Currently, the technology focuses on converting plastic waste into carbon-negative dimethyl ether (cnDME). The process gasifies plastic waste, dry-reforms the resulting hydrocarbon gas into synthesis gas, and upgrades that synthesis gas to the company's product, cnDME, Rose said.

Rose's primary target market is renewable fuels, and when the product is blended with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the lifecycle emissions of a 20/80 DME/LPG blend are 62% lower than pure LPG. He said it would be reduced. Furthermore, cnDME can play a major role in decarbonizing the transportation industry, as this blend has an energy density comparable to diesel and gasoline, he added.

After competing in the national finals of EnergyTech UP, the team will focus on patenting and demonstrating the process at lab scale. It is hoped that a successful lab-scale demonstration will generate interest and the funding needed to build a pilot module.

Among the finalists selected to pitch next week is Blaze Power, a Cohort 1 participant in Resurgence, the Polsky Center's cleantech accelerator. The startup champions the power of lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP) and iron-based cathodes to advance sustainability in next-generation battery materials.

Of the 225 teams that participated in the regional tournament, 28 teams will advance to the national tournament. This is no small accomplishment. “We have reserved two seats for this great occasion,'' said Polsky Center Resurrection Director Ozge Gunei-Altay.

Guney-Altay was invited to serve as a judge for the EnergyTech UP regional competition representing the Great Lakes. The Great Lakes Regional Competition was sponsored by Evergreen Climate Ventures. Evergreen Climate Ventures is an ecosystem partner that has supported Resurgence since before its launch last year.

Guney-Altay said it was a great experience to hear the next generation of clean energy leaders talk about their passion projects.

EnergyTech UP is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Technology Transition (OTT) in partnership with American-Made Challenges.

The DOEsAmerican-Made program accelerates clean energy innovation through awards, training, mentorship, and cross-sector collaboration. As part of this program, the Advanced Technology Commercialization Harmonization (Lab MATCH) Award also recently announced its Phase 1 winners, including Leaf Automation. , a participant in Cohort 3 of Transform, the Polsky Center's data science and AI accelerator.

Leaf Automation is developing the next generation of AI-powered CAD plugins to accelerate and optimize the design of commercial electrical and mechanical systems. Entries for this award included a competition to match U.S. national laboratory IP with startup companies seeking commercialization, and Leaf Automation listed IP from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). CEO and founder Evan Haug said the IP, which predicts the financial performance of a particular solar power system, will be used to build the startup's current solar power design automation software, Branch. It pointed out.

// Resurgence, in partnership with the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, and Transform, in partnership with the Data Science Institute, are housed within the Polsky Center's new Deep Tech Ventures initiative. Deep Tech Ventures, an all-sector venture-backed initiative, is dedicated to transforming deep technology innovations into startups and bringing to market products and services that save lives and change the world.

