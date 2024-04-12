Greenwing Tech Achieves 14 Years of eProcurement Innovation





green wing technology

Now in its 14th year of business, Greenwing Technology is a leader in eProcurement solutions, focused on deeper integration and customer success for future growth.

NEWARK, Del., April 12, 2024 (Globe Newswire) — Greenwing Technology, a leading provider of eProcurement and PunchOut catalog solutions, is proud to enter its 14th year of innovation, growth, and partnership in the eProcurement industry. I think so. Since its founding in 2010, Greenwing Technology has been at the forefront of facilitating seamless punchout catalog and eProcurement solutions for both buyers and suppliers through advanced technology.

Over the years, Greenwing Technology has evolved its services to meet the changing needs of the punchout and procurement environment. From launching a managed PunchOut catalog in 2010, to introducing electronic purchase orders and invoices in 2011, to expanding into PunchOut consulting in 2012, the company has consistently evolved its services. Key milestones include introducing order and invoice automation in 2014, pioneering e-commerce integration in 2018, launching hosted catalogs in 2019, and leading the way with API and one-click deployment solutions in 2022. This can be mentioned. In the future, Greenwing Technology plans to achieve the following goals: From 2024 to 2026, we will expand our e-commerce integration and further strengthen our position as an innovator in this field.

To celebrate our 14th anniversary, Jeremy Friedman, one of the co-founders of Greenwing Technology, shares his insights on the future of the industry and highlights the importance of deeper integration in a post-COVID-19 world. I emphasized.

“The biggest change we are seeing on the supply side of eProcurement is the demand for deeper, more comprehensive integrations. PunchOut and full cXML integration have been beneficial, but access to data such as real-time inventory status has been There is a growing desire for even more enhancements or API access to supplier systems,” said Jeremy Friedman. This move towards closer buyer-supplier relationships is expected to improve visibility and strengthen partnerships.

Greenwing Technology believes that these integrations give it the power to create “closer” relationships between buyers and suppliers, a concept the company has championed for over 14 years. By adopting these integrations, suppliers can solidify their relationships with buyers, making it extremely difficult for competitors to disrupt these established connections.

As Greenwing Technology celebrates this milestone, we look back on our innovation-filled journey and look forward to a future of continued growth and deeper partnerships. Our commitment to enhancing eProcurement processes and supporting both buyers and suppliers remains unwavering.

About Green Wing Technology

Greenwing Technology is a leading provider of punchout catalog and eProcurement solutions based in Newark, Delaware. With a focus on innovation and customer success, Greenwing Technology helps organizations streamline their procurement processes through advanced technology solutions. For more information, please visit https://greenwingtechnology.com.

Media contact:

Company Name: Greenwing Technology Contact Person: Jessica Smith Phone: 1-877-415-3235 Address: 314 East Main, Suite 401 City: Newark State: Delaware Zip Code: 19711 Country: United States Website: https:/ /www.greenwingtechnology.com/

