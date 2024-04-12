5 smartphones to buy instead of Google Pixel 8





Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Google Pixel 8 is a popular Android-based smartphone. However, there are reasons to not choose that and choose another. Perhaps the 6.2-inch display doesn't meet your requirements or the camera system doesn't match your expectations. They may also want a smartphone released in 2024 rather than one released late last year.

If you're not interested in purchasing a Google Pixel 8, there are several alternative phones that may suit your needs. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S24 has a display the same size as his Pixel 8, but the internal structure is better. Alternatively, you can consider the OnePlus 12R, which offers a larger display and better internals at a lower price. That's just scratching the surface.

Before you buy the Pixel 8, here are five other smartphones you should consider buying instead.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Joe Marling / Digital Trends

Google Pixel 8 Pro is perfect for people who prefer a larger, more advanced screen with additional features. The Pixel 8 Pro boasts a 6.8-inch diagonal display, which is significantly larger than the standard Pixel 8. Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro has 489 pixels per inch (ppi) compared to the Pixel 8's 428 ppi. The Pixel 8 Pro's display also offers a 1-120Hz refresh rate, unlike the Pixel 8's 60-120Hz refresh rate.

Additionally, the Pixel 8 Pro has a telephoto camera for better zooming and a larger battery, allowing you to use your phone a little longer without charging. Pixel 8 Pro has more RAM, so you can handle more apps and tasks simultaneously without slowing down.

If you're planning to buy a Pixel 8 Pro, consider that a new model may be released in the fall, which could make your phone outdated sooner than you think. That is important. On the plus side, it's a bit older, so you might be able to get a good discount. Plus, with 7 years of software updates, you can be sure you'll have the latest features and security patches for years to come.

Learn more about what makes the Google Pixel 8 a great smartphone here. But if you want a more capable and powerful version of that smartphone experience, the Pixel 8 Pro is a very easy recommendation.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Christine Romero / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is a great choice if you're looking for a mainstream Android smartphone with a display that isn't too big. Yes, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a great phone overall. But it's probably more than you're looking for, and it's much more expensive than the Galaxy S24, Pixel 8, and just about every other smartphone on the market.

The Galaxy S24 gets a better chipset and screen than the Pixel 8. According to benchmarks, this phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip significantly outperforms the Pixel 8's Google Tensor G3. For example, the former is about 68% faster than Tensor G3 on multi-core and 32% faster on single-core. Additionally, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is more efficient, so you can expect better battery life for your Galaxy S24.

Both phones feature 6.2-inch OLED screens with 120Hz refresh rates, but the Samsung offers a higher maximum peak brightness of 2,500 nits (versus the Pixel 8's 2,000 nits). The Galaxy S24 now comes in a wide variety of colors, allowing you to choose a device that matches your style. Also, unlike the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 has a dedicated telephoto camera that can take more zoomed-in photos.

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 may be a little high, but it's worth the investment. Processors are more reliable, batteries last longer, screens are higher quality, and more robust camera systems all in a compact, easy-to-use package. If you ask us, it's worth paying a little extra.

OnePlus 12R Joe Marling / Digital Trends

OnePlus smartphones are becoming increasingly popular due to their affordable prices and high quality. His newly launched OnePlus 12 has created a lot of buzz in the market, but the OnePlus 12R is also a great option to consider, especially when compared to the Pixel 8.

The OnePlus 12R is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which performs better than Google's latest Tensor G3 chipset, despite its age, according to benchmark tests. Additionally, the OnePlus 12R has a larger display (6.78 inches compared to 6.2 inches), a larger battery (5,500 mAh compared to 4,575 mAh), and an additional camera (macro lens). Choosing the OnePlus 12R means you have to give up wireless charging, but it's a very fair trade-off since the 80W wired charging speed is significantly faster.

It's worth noting that the OnePlus 12R receives fewer software updates than the Pixel 8. The OnePlus 12R is promised to receive up to three years of Android version updates and up to four years of security updates. In contrast, Google promises to provide Android OS and security updates for up to seven years.

What I haven't mentioned yet is the price difference. Choosing the OnePlus 12R over the Pixel 8 will save you at least $200. OnePlus 12R starts at just $499, and you can trade in your phone in any condition (offer available for the life of your 12R) and get a OnePlus 12R for just $399 . This is an incredible value and makes it a very attractive alternative to the Pixel 8.

Motorola Edge (2023) Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Motorola Edge (2023) is a great affordable phone with a unique leather back design. This is one of the best budget phones available right now, especially when you can get it on sale for as low as $350. Our team tested Motorola smartphones and the Pixel 8 and found some interesting differences between the two devices. While the Pixel is better overall than the Motorola Edge, there are some areas where Motorola's phone actually performs better. The Motorola Edge (2023) is at least worth considering, in part because it comes at a much lower price.

When it comes to cameras, the Pixel 8 excels with its 50MP primary camera and 12MP ultrawide camera. Google Camera is also faster and more reliable. Additionally, Pixel 8 outperforms Motorola Edge (2023) in terms of software and number of software updates. Pixel software updates are 7 years, while Motorola software updates are 3 years. Additionally, the Google Pixel 8's Tensor G3 processor is more powerful than the MediaTek chip found in the Motorola Edge.

That being said, Motorola devices do have some advantages. The 6.6-inch OLED display is larger and has a faster 144Hz refresh rate. The battery life is also long, lasting a day and a half with normal use on a single charge. When it comes to charging, 68W wired charging is a night and day difference compared to the Pixel 8's paltry 27W speed. 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging are still available.

The Google Pixel 8 has clear advantages in camera, chipset, and software updates, but it also comes at a much higher price. If you can find the Motorola Edge (2023) at a deep discount (which seems to be the norm these days), it's a great cheap option to have on your shopping list.

Nothing Phone 2 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Finally, there's Nothing Phone 2. With its unique design, it is a smartphone that goes beyond the norm. Glyph lights seamlessly integrated into the back panel create an attention-grabbing design. And what about the user interface? It's not just clean and intuitive. It's fun to use and every interaction is a fun experience.

Nothing Phone 2 boasts very good display quality, comparable to the Pixel 8. Its bright and vibrant colors make your images and videos look stunning. Additionally, it offers more RAM and storage than Google's phones, making it a good option for those who need high storage capacity. Additionally, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 in the Nothing Phone 2 tends to be rated higher than the Google Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8, offering better horsepower and efficiency.

However, there are some drawbacks to consider. The phone's water resistance rating is IP54, which is lower than other phones. Additionally, the camera system needs improvement. This phone features a 50MP primary camera like the Pixel 8, but its 13MP ultrawide camera doesn't match the Pixel 8's 50MP ultrawide camera.

Despite these shortcomings, the Nothing Phone 2's unique design and low price make it a healthy Pixel 8 replacement.

Editor's picks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/phones-you-should-buy-instead-of-the-google-pixel-8/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos