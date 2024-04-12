Google confirms major security update for Gmail AI targeting 3 billion users





Google confirms new AI security success

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Google Cloud Next 2024 is coming to an end, but the news stories continue. However, the issues that have not surfaced yet may turn out to be the most important, at least from a user security perspective. It's the use of AI large language models to protect Gmail users from harm.

Google announces evolution of Gmail security using AI

Even though we weren't able to attend Cloud Next this year, Google insiders still gave us the most important updates. And I'm glad they did. Otherwise, you may have missed a major security update for Gmail and Google Drive users.

According to Google, the main issue being addressed is that generative AI has rapidly gotten better, which has dramatically lowered the barrier to attack, leading to a massive surge in high-quality phishing. He admits that he was connected to this. As you can imagine, gaining access to Gmail and Drive accounts is a priority for attackers, given the treasure trove of readily actionable data they contain. According to Google, the solution was technically difficult but conceptually simple. We built a custom LLM to help you fight back. Google says these LLMs were first introduced in late 2023 and are currently showing great results.

More from FORBES Gmail and YouTube hackers bypass Google's 2FA account security By Davey Winder

These custom LLMs are trained with the latest and worst spam and phishing content. This is because LLM is particularly good at identifying semantically similar content. Considering the large Google Workspace user base of 3 billion people, this result is very impactful, and LLM will continue to improve in this regard, a Google spokesperson said.

20% more spam blocked in Gmail with LLM 1000% more confirmed Gmail spam reported by users every day 90% faster response time to new spam and phishing attacks in Drive The good side of AI security fences

There's been a lot of talk about Google Gemini LLM in recent months, but not all of it has been filled with praise, in fact, the opposite is true. My colleague Zach Doffman, a respected contributor on privacy issues for Forbes magazine, recently flagged concerns about Google's AI-powered Message Helper. While Zack's concerns come from a well-placed place of real-world knowledge about the privacy implications of AI, many commentators believe that AI has simply jumped on the evil bandwagon. It is therefore reassuring to have a report focused on Generative AI LLM from the positive side of the security fence.

According to Google, these AI-powered protections detect twice as much malware as standard third-party antivirus and security products and stop 99.9% of spam. That's a pretty impressive number, but a Google spokesperson told us that within Google Workspace they're very focused on innovation to address that remaining 0.1%.

More from FORBES Google confirms 97 zero-day attacks, blames China for 12, rolls out new AI security tools to 10 million paying customers

In addition to built-in security advances for over 3 billion Google Workspace users and 10 million paying Gmail and Drive customers, Google also announced new optional AI security add-ons. In response to the common desire of his Workspace customers to protect sensitive information in their files, Google built a tool that automatically classifies and protects such sensitive data. According to Google, protecting obviously sensitive information is easy, but unexpectedly sensitive data is much harder to protect. The reason so many customers are requesting support is because many customers are currently performing the same tasks manually. Google says its new AI tools can find these hidden pockets of sensitive data, recommend additional protections, and automatically implement them with just a few clicks. As for pricing, I've heard that the tool can be fine-tuned to any customer's needs for $10 per user per month and can be added to most Workspace plans.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/daveywinder/2024/04/12/google-confirms-major-gmail-ai-security-update-for-3-billion-users/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos