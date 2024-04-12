Google aims to monetize AI investments with AI security add-on for Workspace





The generative AI boom has Big Tech companies competing to innovate with each other by offering new features and platforms that leverage the hottest technology trends in years. And Wall Street wants to know how all these AI apps will benefit them.

To that end, companies like Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN) are increasingly finding ways to monetize their AI efforts. Case in point, this week at the annual Google Cloud Next developer conference, Google announced its latest paid-generated AI service: AI Classification for its Workspace productivity suite, designed to strengthen user security. .

AI Classification is an add-on to Google Workspace Business and Workspace Enterprise that costs $20 per user per month and $30 per user per month, respectively, plus an additional $10 per user per month.

According to Yulie Kwon Kim, Google Workspace's vice president of product management, the feature is designed to automatically classify important documents within an organization and prevent them from being shared, copied, or otherwise leaked to the public. Masu.

Google uses this feature to help identify and categorize its 900 million internal files, Kim told Yahoo Finance. This has increased data protection capabilities, improved accuracy, significantly expanded coverage, and saved team members significant time. This solved a problem for every organization.

Kim also noted that rival Microsoft is grappling with security issues with its Exchange service, including a recent Department of Homeland Security report that blamed the Windows maker for a series of security failures in 2023. included security issues, but also made sure to mention that the issues remain unresolved with Google Workspace. There was such a problem.

A third of the most exploited vulnerabilities in 2022 were in Microsoft Exchange, so many businesses are hurting. And for Google Workspace, that number was zero, she said.

In addition to the AI ​​classification add-on, Google says it is also using large-scale language models, the foundation of today's generative AI platform, to reduce spam in Gmail. The company unveiled what Kim called AI threat prevention software in late 2023, but delayed the announcement until its next conference to give it time to use on its platform.

Gmail blocks 20% more spam [with the new tool]. Kim says he sees 1,000 times more spam reported by users on Gmail each day. So this is basically like adding his 1,000 cyber defenders to your team.

According to Kim, Google's efforts are like putting out fire with fire. Generative AI apps can be used to generate phishing emails, but you can also capture emails created using Generative AI. This is because it uses generative AI technology to recognize what messages have been written.

Google isn't the only company monetizing generative AI apps. Microsoft is also asking business customers to donate $30 per month for access to the Copilot for Microsoft 365 platform. We also sell Copilot for Security services and a host of AI-powered generation capabilities for Azure.

As companies continue to deploy generative AI apps and services, they need to ensure they not only pay for themselves, but also generate significant revenue.

