Texas Tech Innovation Hub Announces 14 Teams Selected for 8th Accelerator Cohort





LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech University Innovation Hub at Research Park announced Friday the 14 teams selected for the 2024-25 accelerator cohort.

An April 5 press release states that the accelerator program's eighth class of students was announced at the Accelerator Competition Finals in front of more than 175 attendees at the Buddy Holly Performing Arts and Sciences Hall.

Authorities arrested an escaped prisoner in Lubbock on Thursday night.

The talented contest was narrowed down to 19 finalists, who will each compete for a spot in a year-long accelerator program and a $25,000 grant to advance their innovative businesses. The release states that it was.

This is the Innovation Club's largest group to date, according to the release.

In addition to a $25,000 grant sponsored by the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, startups will receive co-working space within the Innovation Hub, iTTU Mentora's dedicated team, and connections within the Hub's network of industry experts, venture capitalists, and investors. can gain access to.

“The Texas Tech Accelerator Competition is a testament to the innovative spirit and talent that exists in our community,” said Carolyn Rowley, LEDA’s Director of Business Retention and Innovation.

Mr. Lowery further added that LEDA is excited to support these visionary entrepreneurs as they begin their journey towards success and make a lasting impact on their respective industries.

Five of the 14 winners will be supported by the Industry Advancement Technology Accelerator track, according to the release.

This track supports startups developing and launching AI, machine learning, and advanced manufacturing technologies. Additionally, the release said the track is made possible through generous donations from TTU alumni and builds on LEDA's support by providing additional opportunities for West Texas entrepreneurs.

Reagor Dykes Latest: Bankruptcy temporarily reopened on Thursday, details of amount recovered revealed

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Innovation Hub,” said Tayshia Williams, Managing Director of the Innovation Hub. This group marks a historic milestone as the group's largest startup team to date. Williams continued that support from LEDA and dedicated alumni helped achieve this success.

Williams said this is evidence of a vibrant and thriving ecosystem here in West Texas.

Click here to learn more about the winning team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.everythinglubbock.com/news/texas-tech-university/texas-tech-innovation-hub-announced-14-teams-chosen-for-8th-accelerator-cohort/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos