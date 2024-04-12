What you need to know about Apple's new iOS 18 AI plans for data privacy





Apple's iOS 18 is expected to be released in the coming months, along with new AI-powered iPhone features. Now, a new leak reveals details about two more AI-enabled features coming to iOS 18 this fall: Safari Browsing Assistant and Encrypted Visual Search.

A new leak reveals details about two more AI-enabled features that will be introduced when iOS 18 arrives. [+] This fall's iPhone is

AFP (via Getty Images)

The rumored new iOS 18 feature was shared by programmer Nichols lvarez on X (formerly Twitter) and first reported by Apple-focused website 9to5Mac.

So what's new in iOS 18? And how will these features and others introduced in Apple's next major software update affect iPhone data privacy?

Two new features in iOS 18

It's not entirely clear what these iOS 18 features will do, but it appears that Safari Browsing Assistant will bring AI capabilities to Apple's own browser. This kind of functionality is already offered by Apple's competitors. For example, Microsoft Edge offers his Copilot AI feature.

At the same time, 9to5Mac speculates that Encrypted Visual Search may be a more secure version of Apple's Visual Search feature, which is already available in the Photos and Spotlight apps.

Initially, lvarez said Safari Browsing Assistant and Encrypted Visual Search would both use the iPhone maker's private relay infrastructure to prevent Apple from learning your IP address. However, he later updated his tweet to say that it was actually just an oblivious HTTP gateway.

This prevents Apple from knowing whether multiple requests are coming from the same IP, but is not necessarily related to the private relay feature (or the need for an iCloud+ subscription), he said. I am writing.

What Apple's iOS 18 plans mean

Apple's iOS 18 is set to be the iPhone maker's biggest update ever, according to Bloomberg Apple commentator Mark Garman. Apple has already been making headlines for its AI-powered enhanced iPhone features, and Bloomberg recently reported that the company could partner with Google as part of its goal to be the best in the field.

iOS 18 rumors have been in full swing in recent months, and include other iPhone features, such as a redesigned and more customizable home screen. Meanwhile, Apple Maps is adding support for customizable routes, and its messaging standard, RCS, is coming to iPhone.

One of the most pressing concerns about AI is how new features in iOS will impact privacy and security. By its nature, AI requires large amounts of data to learn and function, so it will be Apple's responsibility to ensure privacy, security, and give users control over their information.

Jake Moore, Global Cybersecurity Advisor at ESET, says AI is often used as a buzzword, but if companies don't include references to the technology in their marketing materials, they'll realize that their new devices are already beyond AI. He is concerned that people will think that he is there.

But he warns that these new tools are actually cleverly designed to collect more user data, including sensitive information about customers.

Moore warns that if this information is closely analyzed and used to fine-tune future AI products, it could ultimately be of great benefit to companies like Apple.

Apple's iOS 18 will be officially announced at the iPhone maker's Worldwide Developers Conference on June 10th, and the software itself is expected to be released this fall.

At least one of the new AI features in iOS 18, Encrypted Visual Search, appears to have security at its core, which is very Apple-like. When iOS 18 is released this year, I think the iPhone will have a lot of AI features, but I think Apple will carefully consider security and privacy. After all, it's a reputation to protect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/kateoflahertyuk/2024/04/12/new-ios-18-leak-reveals-the-truth-about-apples-ai-plans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos