Google discontinues One VPN service, claims people simply weren't using it





Orrich Lawson

Google discontinues products See more stories

Another day, another Google product discontinued. The Google One VPN service we complained about last week is reaching its limits. Google's support documentation hasn't been updated yet, but Android Authority reported that an email was sent to Google One users informing them of the shutdown. 9to5Google also received confirmation of the closure from Google.

Google One VPN was launched in 2020 as a bonus feature for paying Google One subscribers. Google One is Google's cloud storage subscription plan that allows users to purchase additional storage for their Gmail, Drive, and Google Photos. In 2020, this plan was limited to only the pricey 2TB tier at $10 per month, but has since been lowered to all Google One tiers, including an entry-level option for $2 per month.

By our count, Google has three VPN products. However, “product” might be too strong a word since they're all essentially the same VPN market segment? There's the popular Google One VPN for Android, iOS, and Windows, but Macthis is gone It is a VPN that is becoming popular. There's also the “Pixel VPN by Google One” that comes with Pixel phones (the “Google One” branding is meaningless here, since you don't need to subscribe to Google One), and the Google Fi VPN that's exclusive to Google Fi Android. iOS customers.

Enlarge Ad / Google One VPN Settings.

Google

Google One VPN to be closed supports the most flexible and widest range of platforms, and its closure means Google will end VPN support for Windows and Mac. Pixel VPN and Fi VPN will likely continue to run under new brand names.

A Google spokesperson told 9to5Google that Google One VPN is being shut down because “people just weren't using it.” The Windows client is also very buggy and is probably easier to shut down than to fix. No closure date has been set yet, but a message on the page says the VPN will be phased out in “late 2024.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/04/google-is-killing-off-its-one-vpn-service/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos