Zoomlion Access pursues high-quality development with innovation in the field of aerial work equipment

BEIJING, April 12, 2024 /CNW/ — Zoomlion, a leading manufacturer of high-tech equipment in China, recently released its annual report, stating that the revenue of its aerial work equipment division exceeded RMB 5 billion, and that He boasted that most of the products come from subsidiary Zoomlion Intelligent. Access Machinery Co., Ltd. (Zoom Lion Access).

The photo shows customers touring the different types of lifts at the Zoomlion Access Intelligent Manufacturing Park. (Source: Zoomlion)

Since first entering the aerial work equipment field in October 2018, Zoomlion Access has grown its operating profit from zero to over 5 billion yuan in just six years, making it one of the top three manufacturers in China and globally. It became the 6th largest manufacturer. Aerial work machinery department.

The company launched a lithium-ion powered scissor lift in 2019 and continues to advance its core electric technology. Since then, we have introduced more than 100 new energy products, and our sales ratio exceeds 90%, surpassing European and American brands.

The company's range of aerial work equipment covers working heights from 4 meters to 72 meters, including the world's highest reach boom lift, driving the industry towards ultra-high reach and intelligent development. doing.

Pictured is Zoomlion Access's intelligent manufacturing factory. (Source: Zoomlion)

As of the end of March this year, Zoomlion Access has obtained 231 patents, including 69 invention patents, 103 utility model patents, and 59 design patents. It also acquired nine computer software copyrights.

By deeply integrating the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, the company has enabled the product's intelligent fault diagnosis and safety warning functions, improving operational convenience and safety.

Its products are not only popular in the domestic market, but also exported to more than 100 countries and regions around the world, making it a breakthrough for Chinese brands in the European and American markets.

We have implemented initiatives such as rooftop solar power generation and zero volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions in the painting process, achieving energy savings and emissions reduction in the production process and green manufacturing.

Zoomlion Access will continue to foster scientific and technological innovation, expand application scenarios and advance the development of aerial work machines for an intelligent and green transformation.

