Apple issues warning of mercenary attack





Apple has issued a threat notification to iPhone users in 92 countries about the threat of mercenary spyware attacks. With several national elections on the horizon, many tech companies are warning of the growing activity of state-sponsored threat actors.

Apple is warning iPhone users around the world about the threat of mercenary spyware attacks. The company sent an email to iPhone owners in 92 countries warning them about these remotely viable threats that target people based on their position or occupation. The tech giant also updated its support page to provide more details about threat notifications and mercenary spyware.

While most iPhone users are unlikely to be targeted by a mercenary spyware attack, targeted users can have their devices remotely controlled and sensitive information stolen. These attacks are typically carried out by state-sponsored bad actors seeking to compromise individuals such as politicians, journalists, and activists. Although these attacks are relatively rare, Apple sends out related notifications multiple times each year, covering iPhone users in more than 150 countries.

The threat of mercenary spyware can be very serious given that it can self-destruct, is equipped with zero-day exploits, and uses advanced techniques to keep itself hidden. Like NSO Group's Pegasus, these attacks can be extremely dangerous. An attacker could read emails, eavesdrop on phone calls, and access applications on the phone screen.

The warning is particularly important as several countries prepare for national and local elections in the coming months. As a result, several tech companies are warning that state-sponsored spyware attacks are increasingly likely to influence election outcomes. Attacks should be mitigated through the latest software updates and forensic support, which will reduce risk for iPhone users in the long run.

Image source: Shutterstock

