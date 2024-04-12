$1.97 trillion company Google protests California's compensation plan for journalists





Search giant Google, which brought in more than $73 billion in profits last year, is protesting a California bill that would require it and other platforms to pay media. The company announced it would begin a short-term test blocking links to local California news sources for a small number of users in the state.

The move flies in the face of the California Journalism Protection Act, which requires Google, Meta and other platforms to pay California publishers in exchange for links. The bill, passed by the state Legislature last year, amounts to a link tax, said Jaffer Zaidi, Google's vice president of news partnerships.

If passed, the CJPA could result in significant changes to the services available to Californians and the traffic available to California publishers, Zaidi wrote. But while this bill has not yet become law, Google is choosing to let California publishers and users experience what these changes will look like.

The company said it will test temporarily blocking links to news sources in California that are subject to the law to gauge the law's impact on the product experience. Zaidi did not say how big the testing would be or how long it would last. Google will also suspend new spending in California newsrooms, including new partnerships through Google News Showcase, our product and licensing programs for news organizations, and plans to expand the Google News Initiative.

Google isn't the first company to take tough tactics in the face of new laws aimed at forcing tech companies to pay for journalism. Meta removed news from Facebook and Instagram in Canada after similar legislation was passed, and threatened to take similar action in California. (Meta ultimately ended its payment agreements with Australian publishers after the 2021 law took effect, but last month it announced it was ending these partnerships.)

Google has a mixed track record on this issue, pulling its news service from Spain for seven years in protest of local copyright laws that required licensing fees. But the company has signed a deal worth about $150 million to pay to an Australian publisher. It also ultimately backed off on its threat to pull news from Canadian search results and transferred more than $74 million. While this may sound like a lot, these amounts are only a fraction of the $10-12 billion that researchers estimate Google should pay publishers.

