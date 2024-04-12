Eggs Up Grill's marketing executives set their sights on menu innovation and technology stack | Franchise News





Eggs Up Grill revamps menu with help from Chrissy McKinney.

After 20 years at Dennysand's marketing company Moroch, Chrissy McKinney is ready to put that experience to work as vice president of marketing and communications for Eggs Up Grillas. Ms. McKinney will elevate the emerging brand and support its love of omelettes, she said.

Marketing involves quite a few different things, and I have a lot of experience in each area, McKinney said. I wanted to go with a smaller brand because I felt there was a lot of potential to take the brand to the next level.

With 75 stores now open and approximately 100 deals signed along the East Coast, the Better Breakfast brand's goal is to have 100 units available by the end of the year.

Chrissy McKinney, vice president of marketing and communications, is looking for more ways to use data at Eggs Up Grill.

McKinney has been in the industry since he was a teenager, working as a server and studying marketing in college. She wanted to work with big brands, and her first job at Morochi led to her 10 years of McDonald's marketing experience.

“I started thinking, 'I want to do more, I want to do national marketing, brand marketing, product marketing,'” she said. I then worked at Denny's for 11 years looking for the next step in my career.

She wanted her next step to be a smaller brand, and McKinney seemed like a local brand. As a regular customer of her Eggs Up in South Carolina, she contacted management. Their passion for her industry gave her confidence in her Eggs Up.

From a marketing standpoint, McKinney hopes to capitalize on the growing interest in the breakfast concept to take Eggs Up to the next level. To differentiate her brand from its competitors, she looked inward. Since she joined the company in December, McKinney has focused on menu innovation.

Founded in the southeastern United States, the menu focuses on local flavors, and McKinney hopes to maintain that as the brand expands into new regions. Partnering with financial strategists is part of menu innovation as product prices continue to fluctuate.

Local flavors are the foundation of Eggs Up Grill and are key to the brand's future growth.

Laura Boles

RELATED: From IHOP to Eggs Up Grill, franchisees find success with breakfast

McKinney is part of an effort to upgrade the brand's technology stack. She wants Eggs Up to be a data-driven concept, especially when it comes to seeing the impact of small changes in real time.

She's already been part of some changes, and McKinney isn't slowing down. By the end of the year, she hopes to help bring Eggs to up to 100 locations, and will continue to do so in 2025. To ensure that happens, McKinney and his team are building a strong local marketing plan. Engaging with your franchisees and keeping them in the loop is key to launching these marketing efforts.

The opportunity to really make a difference is the biggest thing that really drew me to the brand, McKinney said. We can work on projects and make a difference for our franchise partners, who are mostly ordinary people.

