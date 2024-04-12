Google mocks Epics' proposed reforms to end Android app market monopoly





Epic Games seeks an injunction to stop Google from restricting the distribution of third-party apps outside of the Google Play Store on Android devices after proving that Google had an illegal monopoly in the Android app distribution market I submitted a proposal.

Epic plans to use the Android mobile platform if a court orders Google to allow third-party app stores to be distributed on the Google Play Store for six years and prevent Google from entering into any agreements with device manufacturers. This suggests that there will be competition. Preload from third-party app stores. This would benefit both mobile developers and users, Epic argued in a broader proposal, arguing it would significantly limit Google's control over the Android app ecosystem.

U.S. District Judge James Donato will ultimately decide the terms of the injunction. Google has until May 3rd to respond to Epic's application.

A Google spokesperson told Ars that Google still plans to appeal the ruling, even though Google has already agreed to a $700 million settlement with consumers and states following Epic's victory. admitted that it was.

“Epics' filing in U.S. federal court shows once again that the company simply wants to get the benefits of Google Play without paying for it,” a Google spokesperson said. “Please continue to challenge the ruling because Android is an open mobile platform that faces intense competition from the Apple App Store as well as app stores for Android devices, PCs, and game consoles.”

If Donato accepts Epic's proposal, Google would be required to grant equal access to the Android operating system and platform features to all developers, not just those who distribute apps through Google Play. It turns out. This makes the third-party app store the update owner of the app, allowing it to update apps downloaded from the third-party app store as seamlessly as Google Play updates apps.

Under Epic's terms, apps downloaded from anywhere will behave just like apps downloaded from Google Play, and Google won't charge you unnecessary distribution fees. Similarly, developers can offer their own in-app purchase options and inform users of out-of-app purchase options without using Google's APIs or paying additional fees to Google.

Specifically, Epic filed the lawsuit after Google removed the Epic game Fortnite from the Google Play Store because Epic attempted to offer an “Epic Direct Payment” option for in-game purchases.

“Google also needs to enable developers to communicate directly with consumers, including linking from apps to websites to make purchases and transactions,” Epic said in a blog post. “Google will be blocked from using bogus compliance programs like User Choice Billing to prevent competing payment options within apps and on developer websites.”

Not surprisingly, Epic's injunction proposal includes an “anti-retaliation” clause specifically designed to protect Epic from further retaliation. If Donato accepts the terms, the tech giant must prove it is not “treating Epic differently than other developers” by making it “disproportionately difficult or expensive” to develop, update, and bring it to market. , Google would be in violation of the injunction. That app on Android.

This part of the injunction seems important, as Epic announced last month that the Epic Games Store would be “coming to iOS and Android” later this year. According to Inc., Epic told attendees at the Game Developers Conference that its app distribution platform will be the “first-ever multi-platform store dedicated to games” running on “Android, iOS, PC, and macOS.” It is said that

