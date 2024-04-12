Google Ads conversions with GTM and custom web pixels





Guys, I wish someone could give me a clear explanation before I pull out all my hair. I feel like I've been going around in circles trying to integrate Google Ads into my site using a custom web pixel.

This is a new site and the owner didn't have GTM, so I set up a custom pixel just for ads based on a tutorial I found (from Feed Army), but there are no ads so I'm not sure if it's set up correctly. I can't confirm. Still running. It says “Connected” on the backend, but Tag Assistant doesn't work and there are no browser extensions to test it with. A huge oversight by Shopify IMO, but regardless.

Since I can't be sure everything is set up properly before actually starting the campaign, I decided to try a different approach. Now I have the site owner set up her GTM account so that I can connect ads through her GTM again using a custom pixel.

Your ad will show that it's connected to GTM, and when you test your domain, GTM will show that it's receiving data, but you won't know if your ad actually records a conversion. I installed the GTM code into a custom pixel, which is the “HEAD” code minus the HTML.

// Initialize GTM tag (function(w,d,s,l,i){w[l]=w[l]||[];w[l].push({'gtm.start': new Date().getTime(),event:'gtm.js'});var f=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]j=d.createElement(s),dl=l!='dataLayer'?'&l=”+l:”';j.async=true;j.src=”https://www.googletagmanager.com/ gtm.js?id=”+i+dl;f.parentNode.insertBefore(j,f); })(window,document,'script','data layer','GTM-xxxxxx');

I think you need to set up a conversion tracking tag in GTM, so that's what I did. I'm not sure though. If so, do I need to add more code to my custom pixel or is the code above sufficient to send all ad conversion data?

I must have checked 20 YouTube tutorials, and they all still use theme.liquid and the add script method, even videos from a few weeks ago. Or I just see GA4 and GTM integration, which is not what I need.

If anyone has experience with this process or has any advice, I would greatly appreciate it. thank you! !

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://community.shopify.com/c/technical-q-a/google-ads-conversion-with-gtm-and-custom-web-pixel/td-p/2529332 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos