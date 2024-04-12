Google retires VPN privacy tools and goes all-in on AI





Google is removing VPNs (or virtual private networks) from Google One, its paid cloud storage service. The company retired its privacy tool simply because people weren't using it, the company said in a statement to Quartz, and of course focused on more in-demand features hinting at AI. He said he was guessing.

A VPN encrypts Internet users' online activities, providing a secure way to browse the web and making it difficult for Internet service providers to sell their data to the highest bidder. VPNs have traditionally been used to help people access websites and media not available in their home country, but they are becoming increasingly important as people become more concerned about their online privacy.

Google's VPN is being phased out on Google One for iPhone and computer users, but Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 smartphones will still have access to the VPN provided by Google, and there are many VPN services available on the Play Store says the company.

The removal of VPN in Google One is part of the company's broader shift towards AI in general. At its annual Google Next conference in Las Vegas this week, the tech giant announced a variety of new AI products, including a live image generator, a video editor, and new features for its chatbot Gemini. Google, which is taking steps to implement data security and privacy features into its AI tools, released a new AI security add-on this week.

Google's VPN is headed for what's known as the Google Graveyard, a wasteland of defunct Google products that disappeared as the company invested in AI software and hardware. Among other things, the digital payment system Google Pay, Google's Cash feature, and 17 Google Assistant tools were buried in a grave next to the property currently occupied by VPN.

Ironically, the VPN news comes just a week after Google resolved privacy issues surrounding Chrome's Incognito mode. The company was accused of misleading customers into believing that the Incognito Browsing (Private Browsing) feature in its web browser was actually private and that their data was not tracked by Google. However, Google did collect user data and used it to measure web traffic and sell advertising.

Last week, Google agreed to delete billions of data records related to users' private (what they thought was their) browsing history, settling a class action lawsuit from 2020.

