Google removes links to California news websites following state bill





May 15, 2023, Google headquarters in Mountain View, California, USA.

Teyfan Coskun | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Google will begin removing links to California news websites from some Californians' search results in response to a bill that would require online advertising companies to pay fees to connect residents to news sources.

In a blog post Friday announcing the “short test,” Jafar Zaidi, Google's vice president of global news partnerships, said the bill, called the California Journalism Protection Act, represented “the wrong approach to supporting journalism.” “This is a level of business uncertainty that is unacceptable to any company.”

The bill was introduced last year and is currently being debated in the state Legislature.

Google's announcement marks the latest dramatic change in the way news is handled on large internet platforms. Facebook's parent company, Meta, is exiting the news business, announcing in September that it was “part of our ongoing efforts to better align our investment in our products,” Facebook parent company Meta said in a statement. announced that it would be “retiring'' the Facebook News tab. It is the service that people value most. ”

Last year, Meta also banned Canadian users from sharing news on its app after Canada's federal government passed the Online News Act, which requires tech companies to pay domestic media for content.

Recent developments are a game-changer for many online publishers who rely on Facebook and Google for traffic, and are especially painful for those who rely on advertising revenue.

“If passed, the CJPA could result in significant changes in the services available to Californians and the traffic available to California publishers,” Zaidi wrote.

Google also announced Friday that it is “pausing further investments in California's news ecosystem, including new partnerships through Google News Showcase, our products and licensing programs for news organizations, and the planned expansion of the Google News Initiative.” announced.

Supporters of California's bill say it would allow news publishers to receive a significant portion of the advertising profits made by tech giants like Apple, Google and Meta. But some critics in the journalism industry worry that the bill will foster a compensation ecosystem that favors larger, better-resourced news organizations over smaller ones.

Google has previously opposed similar media payment measures overseas, including Spain, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. However, the company ultimately acquiesced to the rule.

