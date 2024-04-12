Google One VPN discontinued for non-Pixel supporters The Register





In an incredibly unusual move, Google is discontinuing the VPN from one of its online services, Google One.

Chocolate Factory announced in an email to Google One subscribers and Pixel smartphone owners that it is taking its virtual private network offering offline. The memo details several changes to Google One that will go into effect by May 15th, and also notes that VPN for subscribers will be phased out “later this year.” This service was introduced in October 2020.

Owners of Pixel 7 and newer phones can continue to access VPN even after it is no longer generally available. The Pixel-only VPN is free, and Google previously promised it would be available for at least five years. I think he knows what will happen at the end of 2025.

Google One is the web giant's subscription service that mainly offers more cloud storage for files, Gmail, photos, and more.

The obvious reason why Google shut down its VPN service was because demand was critically low. “We're refocusing our efforts to support more in-demand features in Google One,” Google said in a statement. “To keep our subscription services fresh, we're refocusing our efforts to support more in-demand features in Google One that we've discovered are simply not being used by our users. We are abolishing the VPN function.” At the register.

Google One's VPN was initially limited to a $10/month premium plan, but a year ago it became the cheapest basic plan at $2/month, presumably to get more users to use the service. , that may indeed be true.

As of this writing, there is no indication on the Google One website that the VPN will be retired. The feature is still listed in the benefits section and is stated to be available on all Google One plans.

“We understandably want to make VPN technology available to as many users as possible,” Google's whitepaper says of its moribund VPN service.

But it's unclear whether Google has tried to remove at least some of the mentions of VPNs by Google One, and overall they're less talked about, overshadowed by features like cloud storage and photo editing. There is.

According to Killed by Google, the end of Google's VPN is one of many features Google has discontinued over the years. The advertising giant hasn't canceled a product or service for 197 consecutive days, but VPN by Google is the first service Google has announced (so far) to be shutting down this year.

