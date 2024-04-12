Google updates AI security for Cloud Next 24





Much of the cybersecurity conversation around artificial intelligence over the past year has focused on how AI introduces new risks and empowers attackers. We know there's some trepidation, but Google Cloud's cyber strategy for 2024 counters that by arguing that disruption can lead to positive change.

After all, security has no shortage of long-standing issues, and our work with AI shows that this technology has great potential to help, says Charlie, head of security policy at Google. Snyder said in a recent blog post. Much remains to be done to ensure the safety of AI technology, but focusing only on the risks to avoid will never achieve its transformative potential, he writes. .

At the Google Cloud Next 24 conference, the company introduced a number of new services and features that support AI. The event included a Partner Summit aimed at the cloud giant's reseller, MSSP, and system integrator partners.

“Generative AI has huge potential to tip the scales in the defender's favor, and we're excited about the future. We continue to infuse AI-driven capabilities into our products.”

Google's security product lineup

The lineup is as follows.

Gemini's Security Operations: Support Investigations feature allows analysts to guide workflows anywhere in Chronicle Enterprise and Chronicle Enterprise Plus. It will be open to the public at the end of April. Gemini for Threat Intelligence: Conversational search across the Mandiants repository of threat intelligence straight from frontline research. Currently in preview. Gemini in Security Command Center: Provides a preview feature that allows security teams to search for threats and other security events using natural language.

Preview of new features in Gemini Cloud Assist

IAM Recommendations: Provides contextual recommendations to remove roles from over-permitted users or service accounts, leveling up your IAM posture and mitigating risks. Key insights: Provides assistance when creating encryption keys based on an understanding of your data, encryption settings, and compliance needs. Sensitive Computing Insights: Recommends options for adding sensitive computing protection to sensitive workloads based on your data and compute usage.

New corporate defense

Chrome Enterprise Premium: Integrates threat and data protection, zero trust access controls, enterprise policy controls, and security insights and reporting from Chrome and Google. Currently available to the public.

threat intelligence

Applying threat intelligence in Google security operations: Threat visibility enables security operations teams to discover more threats with the latest threat intelligence and take action before damage or loss occurs.

Cloud risk management

Security Command Center Enterprise Cloud: A new risk management solution that unifies proactive cloud security and enterprise security operations. Give security teams a single view of posture controls, active threats, cloud identities and data. Currently generally available. Mandiant Hunt for Security Command Center Enterprise: Provides on-demand human expertise that extends your internal security operations team. Hundreds of elite-level analysts and researchers are on-call. Currently in preview.

Modern cloud security features for identity and access management

Privileged Access Manager (PAM): Helps customers move from always-on, permanent privileges to on-demand access with just-in-time, time-limited, approval-based access elevation. Currently available in preview. Principal Access Boundary (PAB): A security administrator applies restrictions to her IAM principals so that they can only access authorized resources within certain defined boundaries. Currently available in preview.

for network security

Cloud First NGFW Enterprise: Next-generation firewall includes threat protection powered by Palo Alto Networks with a distributed architecture that can provide granular control at the workload level. Currently generally available. Cloud Armor Enterprise: Offers a pay-as-you-go model that includes advanced network DDoS protection, web application firewall capabilities, network edge policies, adaptive protection, and threat intelligence to help protect your cloud applications and services. It is now generally available.

For data security

Confidential Accelerator: For AI and ML workloads, Google Cloud supports Intel AMX and provides CPU-based acceleration by default on C3 series Confidential VMs. Confidential Compute will also be available in preview for A3 VMs with NVIDIA H100 GPUs later this year. Confidential Computing's portfolio currently spans Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA hardware. Currently in preview and available on C3 machine series with Intel TDX. Sensitive data protection and Cloud SQL integration: Deeply integrated into the Security Command Center enterprise risk engine. You can identify high-value assets, analyze database vulnerabilities, and simulate real-world attack scenarios so you can proactively address risks and protect your data. Currently in general availability. Key management with Autokey: Simplifies the creation and management of customer encryption keys (CMEKs) by ensuring the correct key type is used for each resource. Currently in preview. Extended regions available for bare metal hardware security module deployment: User can deploy his own HSM in his PCI-compliant facility using Google Cloud workloads.

For regulated cloud products

Regional controls for assured workloads: Enforce data residency for customer content at rest, provide transparency in administrative access, and provide compliant service limits and monitoring. Regional control is available at no additional charge. Available in 32 cloud regions in 14 countries. Currently in preview. Audit Manager: Simplify your compliance audit process by automating control validation with proof of compliance for workloads and data on Google Cloud. Currently in preview.

