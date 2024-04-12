Google Cloud Next 2024 Summary





63. We've expanded Google Cloud's compute portfolio with major product releases for compute and storage for general-purpose workloads, as well as more specialized workloads like SAP and high-performance databases.

64. Google Axion is our first custom Arm-based CPU designed for data centers and will be previewed in the coming months.

65. Compute Engine C4 general-purpose VMs, currently in preview, provide high performance combined with a managed maintenance experience for mission-critical workloads.

66. The general purpose N4 machine series is built for price performance with dynamic resource management and is generally available.

67. C3 Bare Metal Machines will be available in future preview and will provide workloads with direct access to the underlying server's CPU and memory resources.

68. New X4 memory-optimized instances are in preview through this contact form.

69. Z3 VM is designed for storage-dense workloads that require SSDs and is generally available.

70. Hyperdisk Storage Pools Advanced Capacity (Generally Available) and Advanced Performance (Preview) allow you to purchase and manage block storage capacity in pools that are shared between workloads.

71. Hyperdisk Instant Snapshot, scheduled for general availability in May, provides near-zero RPO/RTO for Hyperdisk volumes.

72. Google Compute Engine users can now deploy VMs using zone flexibility, VM family flexibility, and mixed on-demand and spot consumption.

As part of Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) services, we announced the following:

73. The Gemma Open Model Powered Generative AI Search Package solution will be available in preview at GDC in Q2 2024 for customers to capture and analyze data at the edge or on-premises.

74. GDC is ISO27001 and SOC2 compliant certified.

75. A new managed intrusion detection and prevention solution (IDPS) integrates Palo Alto Networks threat prevention technology with GDC and is now generally available.

76. GDC Sandbox, now in preview, enables application developers to build and test services designed for GDC in a Google Cloud environment without having to deal with air gaps or physical hardware.

77. The GDC Storage Flexibility feature in preview supports block, file, or object storage and helps you scale storage independently of compute.

78. GDC can now run in disconnected mode for up to 7 days and provides a set of offline management features that allow you to access and operate your deployments and workloads even while disconnected. This feature is generally available.

79. New managed GDC providers that can sell GDC as a managed service include Clarence, T-Systems, and WWT. Also, the new Google Cloud Ready Distributed Cloud badge indicates that the solution is tailored for his GDC.

80. GDC servers are equipped with energy-efficient NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPUs.

81. Google Distributed Cloud Hosted (GDC Hosted) is currently authorized to host Top Secret and Top Secret missions for the U.S. Intelligence Community and Top Secret missions for the Department of Defense (DoD).

We are excited to announce the following from the Google Cloud Networking family:

82. Gemini Cloud Assist, in preview, provides AI-based assistance to solve various networking tasks, including configuration generation, capacity recommendations, change and issue correlation, vulnerability identification, and performance optimization. To do.

83. Currently generally available Model as a Service endpoint solutions use Private Service Connect, Cloud Load Balancing, and App Hub to allow modelers to own model service endpoints and application developers to connect to them. will do so.

84. Later this year, Cloud Load Balancing will be adding enhancements for inference workloads. Cloud Load Balancing with custom metrics, Cloud Load Balancing for streaming inference, and Cloud Load Balancing with traffic management for AI models.

85. Cloud Service Mesh is a fully managed service mesh that combines the Traffic Director control plane with Google's open source Istio-based service mesh, Anthos Service Mesh.

The service-centric cross-cloud network provides a consistent, secure experience from any cloud to any service and includes the following enhancements:

86. Private Service Connect transitivity through Network Connectivity Center, available in preview this quarter, allows services in a spoke VPC to be accessed transitively from other spoke VPCs.

87. Cloud NGFW Enterprise (formerly Cloud Firewall Plus) (now generally available) provides network threat protection powered by Palo Alto Networks, as well as perimeter and zero trust microsegmentation network security posture controls across your organization.

88. Identity-based authentication using mTLS integrates Identity-Aware Proxy with internal application load balancers to support zero-trust network access, including client-side and soon backend mutual TLS.

89. Inline Network Data Loss Prevention (DLP), soon in preview, uses service extensions to integrate Symantec DLP with Cloud Load Balancer and Secure Web Proxy.

90. Partners Imperva, HUMAN Security, Palo Alto Networks, and Traceable are integrating advanced web protection services into their service extensions, as are web service providers Cloudinary, Nagra, Queue-it, and Datadog.

91. Service Extensions now includes a library of code samples for customizing origin selection and adjusting headers.

92. Private Service Connect is now fully integrated with Cloud SQL and generally available.

We have made many improvements to our storage products.

93. Generate insights with Gemini to use natural language to analyze your storage footprint, optimize costs, and improve security across billions of objects. Currently available as an release of allowlists from the Google Cloud console.

94. Google Cloud NetApp Volumes expands to 15 new Google Cloud regions in Q224 (GA) and includes many enhancements. Premium and Extreme service tiers increase up to 1PB in size and up to 3x throughput performance (Preview Q224). NetApp Volumes also includes a new Flex service tier that allows volumes as small as 1GiB.

95. Filestore now supports Filestore Persistent Volume and single shared backups for GKE (generally released) and NFS v4.1 (preview), as well as increased Filestore Enterprise capacity up to 100 TiB.

For cloud storage:

96. Cloud Storage Anywhere Cache now uses zonal SSD read caching across multiple regions within continents (allow list GA).

97. Cloud Storage Soft Delete prevents accidental or malicious deletion of data by retaining deleted items for a configurable period of time (generally available).

98. The new Cloud Storage managed folder resource type allows you to apply granular IAM permissions to groups of objects (generally available).

99. Tag-based large-scale backups help manage data protection for Compute Engine VMs (Generally Available).

100. A new high-performance backup option for SAP HANA leverages persistent disk (PD) snapshot functionality for database-aware backups (generally available).

101. As part of the Backup and DR Service Report Manager, you can now customize your reports with data from Google Cloud Backup and DR using Cloud Monitoring, Cloud Logging, and BigQuery (generally available).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/google-cloud-next/google-cloud-next-2024-wrap-up The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos