New World Angels launches innovation fund to write pre-seed checks

Angel investors play an important role in the startup investment environment, but they are too often overlooked. These individual investors, who are often willing to take a chance on companies when institutional investors are not, and who are willing to invest to the extent that many funds cannot, are the ones that drive startups forward and They play a critical role in moving our entire ecosystem forward.

New World Angels (NWA) is South Florida's premier angel group, having been based here since 2003 and now comprising a veritable swarm of over 100 angels. NWA typically invests between $250,000 and $2 million in companies valued at less than $20 million. The syndicate recently invested approximately $700,000 in Miami-based Fuego.

But with the launch of a new $350,000 innovation fund, NWA can now step into something really fun: investing in early-stage startups in Florida.

Sam Glenn

The idea is to expand NWA's reach, explained Sam Glenn, a longtime venture capital and private equity executive and one of the NWA angels leading the new effort. This gives you the opportunity to invest in companies at an earlier stage than usual. And if they are successful, NWA will have the opportunity to invest further.

The average size of an Innovation Fund check will be approximately $50,000. Importantly, NWA considers investing in startups that have successfully completed an eligible incubator or accelerator. This allows NWA to de-risk its investments and reduce the amount of due diligence required.

The very fact that it got into the accelerator meant it had passed a perceived quality hurdle, asserted Glenn, who worked with Techstars in his hometown of Chicago.

Glenn added that NWA is also considering collaborating with other organizations to bring capital and know-how to the table for even stronger co-investments. You can't build a big runway with $50,000, so I want other people to see it as well. But they were willing to roll up their sleeves and add value when needed, and get out of the way when needed.

The Innovation Fund invests in the same set of verticals that NWA typically does, from industrial to consumer to B2B and beyond. One caveat mentioned by Guren is that it is unlikely that NWA will be able to invest in life sciences through this fund, as NWA typically invests in more mature businesses in specific sectors.

We are excited to introduce the first launch of NWA's Innovation Fund, NWA Managing Director Jessica Miley told Refresh Miami.miley [pictured above] He has been at the helm of NWA for two years and is an angel investor in NWA, the Miami Angels, and FAU Tech Runway.

The fund aims to partner with and provide pre-seed financial support to promising Florida-based founders and venture companies that have completed top-level incubator or accelerator programs, Miley continued. . Our Innovation His Fund aims to help entrepreneurs reach early milestones for their companies and products.

Miley noted that NWA plans to make about five to seven investments this year. So far, NWA has not made any investments through the Innovation Fund.

Pitches are always welcome via Twitter @rileywk or www.RileyKminer.com.

