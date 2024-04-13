Google blocks links to California news organizations from search results | Google





Google has temporarily blocked links from local news outlets in California from appearing in search results, following the advance of a bill that would require tech companies to pay publications for links their articles share. This change only applies to some users of Google in California, but it's not clear how many.

The California Journalism Protection Act (CJPA) requires major online platforms to pay journalism fees for links to Golden State-based news sites. This bill was passed by the California State Assembly in 2023. To become law, it must pass the Senate before being signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In a blog post published Friday, Jafar Zaidi, Google's head of global news partnerships, said the company is targeting a small portion of its California users with local news content in preparation for possible passage of the bill. He explained that he was experimenting with removing links.

We do not take these decisions lightly and want to be transparent with California publishers, legislators, and users, he said. To avoid an outcome in which all political parties lose and California's news industry deteriorates further, we urge lawmakers to take a different approach.

Google will also halt further investment in California's news ecosystem and remove California publications from Google News Showcase, according to the blog post. Google News Showcase is a feature that pushes articles to users in a streamlined feed to drive traffic to publishers.

In May 2023, Meta Inc. countered a California bill that would remove news content from Facebook and Instagram in exchange for funding a slush fund that primarily benefits large media companies outside the state. He said he would be forced to do so. The company has not yet fulfilled these statements and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California's bill is intended to support the local journalism industry, which has declined in recent decades due in part to the rise of social media and other ways to access news online. But media integrity advocates say the bill is misguided and stands to benefit large publishers over smaller ones that are more severely affected.

A study conducted by Free Press Action, a media reform advocacy group, found that more than 80% of the websites that would benefit from the bill's mandated reimbursements are owned by just 20 large corporations. found. For this reason, major media companies are actively campaigning against this bill.

Mike Rispoli, senior director of Free Press Action, said this is a battle between Google and corporate media, and Californians are the ultimate victims. This speaks to the real challenges facing local news today, when the way news is produced and accessed is controlled by big corporations that only care about themselves.

California's bill is the latest to challenge big tech companies over their influence on news publishers. Facebook parent company Meta and Google parent Alphabet have fought similar laws in Australia and Canada. The battle came to a head in Canada in 2023, when Meta shut down its news service in the country amid the wildfire crisis. Links to news continue to be blocked in Canada.

Meta also continues to scale back its news services in Australia after Australia passed legislation in 2021 that would require social media companies to pay publishers for content shared on their platforms. In March, it announced it would stop paying content to publishers in the country, intensifying its dispute with the country's lawmakers.

A similar bill is being considered in Illinois. The Journalism Protection Act, introduced in February 2024, will require social media companies to pay a fee based on the number of times they link to a news organization's work each month.

