Some older phones now support Circle to Search.See if you're one of them too





If you have an Android smartphone from a few years ago, you might not have expected your device to support Circle to Search. Announced at Samsung's Unpacked event in January, the new AI-powered tool was initially limited to the latest Samsung and Google phones. However, this feature recently rolled out to some older devices and some tablets.

The concept is simple. Press and hold the Home button on your screen to enable Circle to Search, then: Use your finger to draw around text or doodle on objects on the screen and search on Google. It's a visual search tool that lets you instantly get detailed information about a pair of boots you saw on Instagram or an unknown landmark in a YouTube video.

And to do that, you don't have to leave the app you're using. Gone are the days of taking a screenshot and using a reverse image search tool to find out more.

Now you can get tons of results for anything on your screen just by tapping or drawing.

If you're interested in the new AI-driven discovery tool on Samsung's latest flagship phone, here's everything you need to know about Google's Circle to Search. For more information, check out Galaxy S24's best new AI features and Patrick Holland's review of Galaxy S24.

05:53 Which Android devices currently support Circle to Search?

Circle to Search debuted on the Galaxy S24 series in January, and soon after on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

As of April, the AI-powered detection tool had been added to other Samsung and Google phones, including some released several years ago. Circle to Search is also available on some Android tablets.

Here is the complete list:

Samsung Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 UltraSamsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, S23 Ultra, and S23 FESamsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 UltraGoogle Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 ProGoogle Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 ProGoogle Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 ProGoogle Pixel 6A and 7AGoogle Pixel FoldGoogle Pixel Tablet (coming soon)

Pixel 8 now supports Circle to Search.

How to search using Lexy Savvides/CNETCircle

If you have a suitable mobile phone or tablet, please use Circle to Search.

From anywhere on your Galaxy or Pixel device, press and hold the Home button in the navigation bar to see the new[Circle to Search]Select an option. Once you use this tool, it becomes your default search tool and launches every time you press and hold the home button, instead of Google Assistant.

You can spin around, draw, or tap any object on the screen.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Once enabled, you can use your finger to circle, doodle, or tap anywhere on the screen to search on Google. If you're not sure what to search for, you can search for almost anything on your screen, including celebrities on Instagram, lamps in the background of TikTok, and vintage T-shirts on eBay. The options are truly endless.

[Circle to Search]When you select , a panel will appear at the bottom of the screen where you can swipe up to see more information about the object you've circled, similar to Google Search.

In the example below, we tapped LeBron James' pants in an Instagram post. Google then identified the pants, his Louis Vuitton tailored cotton Damier cigarette pants worth $1,890. In the “Circle to Search” panel, the first option can be purchased with a direct link to his website from Louis Vuitton, while the remaining options include a link to buy pants or similar pants in different price ranges. More options will appear.

If you're not happy with the results, try reselecting the object or text on the screen.

Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Circle to Search lets you enter prompts to get more customized results and AI summaries depending on the object you're searching for. For example, if you circle a plate of bolognese, you can ask Circle to Search to provide a vegan alternative recipe.

I wanted to see if I could get the pants cheaper elsewhere, so I typed in “Find on Grailed.” Grailed is an online marketplace for high-end, used clothing that typically has more affordable options. The result turned out to be only his Grailed list of Louis Vuitton pants.

Screenshots of your searches using Circle to Search aren't saved, but you can view your history in Google Settings by tapping the three-dot icon in the top right corner of Circle to Search.

When you're finished using Circle to Search, press the back button to close the search results.

While you're here, check out Lisa Eadicicco's review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

