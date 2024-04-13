Google One VPN heading to Google's grave later this year





Google is preparing to send yet another product to Google's great graveyard. This time it's a VPN service bundled with the Google One subscription plan. The announcement was made via email to Google One subscribers, as confirmed on Reddit.

Google plans to phase out VPNs later this year, according to the email, but no specific date was mentioned.

A Google representative said the company is “retiring VPN functionality.” [it] By deprecating the VPN feature, the Google One team was able to “support more in-demand features in Google One.”

The email also mentions “more in-demand features,” including Google opening up Magic Editor and other previously Pixel-based features to Google One subscribers. Starting May 15th, Google One subscribers will be able to use these editing features on photos in their Google Photos library. Some features, such as Magic Editor, have a limited number of free uses per month. Unlimited editing requires a Google One subscription of $10 or more per month.

Google first released Google One VPN in 2020 as part of a $100 annual bundle that included 2TB of Google Drive storage. The company eventually added the VPN to its $2/month pricing plan to make it available to more people. The company hyped the VPN quite heavily when it first came out, starting with a white paper that explained how the service worked. Google will continue to open source his VPN library and require third-party research reports to prove it is secure.

However, the service is not without its flaws. You can't switch countries or choose servers, which is one of the biggest reasons to use a VPN. Additionally, although we have a no-logs policy, we acknowledge that we may collect logs in certain circumstances. Therefore, for those who want more freedom and more privacy, another Her VPN service is better suited.

Google One's VPN was at its best when connected to public Wi-Fi. The practical interface allows you to switch it on quickly, eliminating the need for tedious configuration and ensuring your safety while using the airport Wi-Fi. The app also has a kill switch, so if your VPN is interrupted your data will stop working, protecting you from prying eyes.

The termination of Google One VPN does not affect Google's other VPN services, at least for now. Google Fi's VPN service, offered on all phones connected to Google Fi, will continue to be maintained and available to subscribers. The Pixel VPN service available on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 series will also continue to work.

Which VPN should you switch to?

The biggest advantage of Google One VPN is its low price. Get the service for just $2 a month and get 100 GB of Google Drive storage. Most VPNs tend to cost over $10 per month, so it's hard to match that price. There are some low-cost VPNs you can check out, but it's unlikely you'll get another one for $2 a month.

You can come closer. If you purchase a yearly subscription to Proton VPN, it will cost you about $6 per month on average. If you sign up for a two-year subscription, that average drops to $5 per month. Both plans must be paid upfront and cost just under $72 and $120, respectively. Overall, the service is highly transparent and stable. Mozilla VPN is competitive in terms of price, starting at $5 per month if you choose an annual subscription.

Surfshark is getting closer. If you choose a 12-month subscription, your bill will be just $41.86, which averages out to $3 per month. A two-year subscription drops to $2.29 per month. This is pretty close to an affordable VPN that competes with Google One VPN in terms of price. Surfshark offers a no-logs policy and some unique features. However, the price increases after the initial subscription period ends, so be sure to read the fine print if you want to give it a try.

