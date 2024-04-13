Google stops showing links to California news coverage





Google has taken on a battle with California lawmakers and news publishers over content compensation.

The Mountain View internet search and digital advertising giant is fighting a state bill that would require the company and others to pay news publishers for the content they link to on their platforms. Stop displaying links to news articles. .

Google announced in a blog post Friday that it will conduct a short-term Movea test with a small number of users to gauge the law's impact on the product experience.

This means that if you search for this article on Google in the near future, it may no longer appear in the results.

Google wouldn't say Friday whether all news organizations in California would be affected and declined to answer other questions, including when the links would be removed. As of Friday afternoon, links to publications such as the Mercury News and the Sacramento Bee were still appearing in search results.

The guild, which represents journalists from news outlets across California, including the Mercury News and the East Bay Times, condemned the tactic.

California lawmakers and Governor Gavin Newsom must unite against Google's undemocratic threat to censor the work of California journalists by cutting off access to news in the middle of an election year. ” Guild representatives said in a statement.

Antitrust campaigners agreed.

“They used their power to retaliate, harass, and quash a democratic process intended to secure the future of essential democratic institutions,” said the Open Market Institute, an antitrust think tank. said Courtney Radosh, director of the Center for Journalism and Freedom. . “There's a lot of value that's created by news that doesn't come back.”

The bipartisan California Journalism Protection Act (AB 886) aims to shore up traditional news organizations, which have struggled even as their content has helped attract users to digital advertising giants' platforms. . The bill passed the state Assembly but stalled in the California Senate in July after intense lobbying from big technology companies. (Bay Area News Group is part of the California News Publishers Association, which is sponsoring the bill.)

Google and Facebook's parent company Meta are fighting similar efforts around the world.

“As other countries have shared when considering similar proposals, the uncapped financial exposure created by (the law) is unfeasible and would create a level of business that is unacceptable to any company in its current form. “This could create uncertainty,” Google said in the article. Blog post.

Under threat of similar legislation in Canada, Google agreed in November to pay news organizations $73.5 million a year for their content. Australia has become the first country to pass a law requiring big technology companies to pay news companies for their content.

The bill's sponsor, Oakland Democratic Rep. Buffy Wicks, said Friday that the bill is about “fundamental fairness” and “making sure platforms pay for the content they reuse.” Riverside Republican Rep. Bill Esseri is a co-author.

In November, researchers from Columbia University and the University of Houston published a paper estimating that annual advertising revenue from Google searches is well over $50 billion, and revenue related to news media search results is $21 billion annually. announced.

Wicks said he is committed to continuing negotiations with Google “to ensure a bright future for California journalists and to ensure that the torch of democracy continues to burn.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.siliconvalley.com/2024/04/12/google-to-stop-showing-links-to-california-news-reports/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos