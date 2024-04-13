Highlights of Google Cloud Next 2024





Google Cloud concluded its annual Google Cloud Next 2024 this Thursday. With over 30,000 participants and his 2,500 partners, Google Cloud Next 2024 marked his 100% growth. At Google Cloud Next 2024, the company also signaled a new commitment to generative AI and AI in general.

This year, Google moved Google Cloud Next away from its usual San Francisco location and held its annual cloud conference in Las Vegas. In addition to new locations, Google Cloud Next 2024 also renews the company's commitment to generative AI and artificial intelligence (AI) in general.

The search and advertising giant's ability to adapt to exciting emerging technologies stems from its early investments and research in AI and its presence in computing infrastructure through its loss-making Google Cloud.

“One of the reasons the cloud is making great strides is because of the significant investment in AI. We've known for some time that AI will be the next technology to transform enterprises. AI Infrastructure and Models Our investment in Google Cloud puts us at the forefront of the shift to AI platforms, and today more than 60% of funded generative AI startups and nearly 90% of generative AI unicorns are powered by Google Cloud. We are proud to be a customer of Google,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google.

Ram Boreda, VP of Products at Egnyte, attended Google Cloud Next 2024 in Las Vegas to demonstrate the success of Google Cloud for startups. “His ecosystem of startups leveraging GCP has grown significantly,” he told Spiceworks News & Insights. “There were more vendors and full-fledged products on the demo floor, which shows that GCP is establishing itself as a leader in the new wave of AI.”

As a result, Google's cloud division and AI advancements are among the top three in the world and can scale. But looking at the multiple products and services announced at Google Cloud Next 2024, the focus this year seems to be efficiency.

If you weren't able to attend, here's a summary of the most important highlights from the company's flagship cloud event.

Highlights of Google Cloud Next 2024

“Every product in Google's catalog had AI in it,” Boreda said. “Announcements were made across our entire product portfolio, including modern infrastructure clouds, developer clouds, data clouds, security clouds, and collaboration clouds.”

1. AI infrastructure

arm based tip

Google's infrastructure optimization efforts for AI include Axion central processing units for AWS's Graviton, Alibaba's Yitian 710 servers, and Microsoft's Azure Maia 100 and Cobalt 100 chips.

Benchmark data, architectural details, and other technical documentation for Google's custom Arm-based silicon for cloud infrastructure remain private for now, but we do know that Axiom is leveraging Arm's Neoverse 2.

Axiom chips are designed for general-purpose computing, and Google claims they're 60% more energy efficient and 60% better performing than similar X86 chips. The company also said Axiom offers 30% higher performance than AWS and Microsoft's Arm-based chips.

Mr Boreda said: “Google is catching up with his AWS and Microsoft, which already have Arm-based chips. All this leads to an evolving trend of cost optimization and shrinking profit margins.”

AI hypercomputer

Google also announced the general availability of TPU v5p, its most powerful tensor processing unit that can scale to tens of thousands of chips. One v5p pod contains 8,960 chips, which is almost twice as many as a TPU v4. TPY v5p delivers 2x more floating point operations per second, 3x more high-bandwidth memory, and 4x more scalability.

“The AI ​​infrastructure will be significantly enhanced with Google TPUs, NVIDIA GPUs (H100), NVIDIA GB200 support starting in 2025, AI-optimized storage (Hyperdisk ML), and dynamic workload management.” [Dynamic Workload Scheduler]including Google Axion ARM chips for data centers,” Boreda said.

More information: Mark your calendars: Top Tech Conferences for April 2024

2. Vertex AI updates

First, Vertex AI Agent Builder is a no-code service that allows clients to develop and deploy AI agents. It combines multiple large-scale language models, developer tools, and Google search.

The company implemented search augmented generation (RAG) and vector search for evidence-based results (i.e., displaying results from trusted sources) and hallucination mitigation. Vertex AI Agent Builder leverages Gemini's large language model. Google demonstrated multiple use cases, including retail and contract management.

Additionally, Vertex AI adds more AI models, including Anthropic's new Claude 3 family of AI models, Gemini 1.5 Pro, CodeGemma (Google's code-assisted model), and Imagen 2.0 (text-to-image conversion technology) it was done.

Notably, Gemini 1.5 Pro is currently in public preview. “Its context window deploys almost 1 million tokens and is multimodal and multilingual. It can process an hour of video and generate subtitles in multiple languages. This is huge and strongly competes with OpenAI Sora. “I do,” Boreda said.

Google is also expanding Vertex AI's MLops capabilities, including prompt management for prompt-related operations, rapid evaluation for performance evaluation, and more.

Additionally, Vertex AI integrates with BigQuery and Alloy DB and supports Databricks and Snowflake.

3. AI in the workspace

Google Workspace, the productivity suite that billions of people rely on to do their daily work, is adding more AI capabilities. Some of them are:

Voice prompts for composing emails in Gmail, modifying email drafts Spreadsheet templates, change notifications Document organization improvements

More importantly, Workspace now supports Google Vids, a new AI-powered video creation service. Currently available in limited testing, Vids are designed to work within documents and spreadsheets to deliver a collaborative experience that meets your organization's needs, such as creating explainer videos and product decks.

Google's strategy is to counter Microsoft's Copilot push with these products integrated with Gemini across its entire app stack.

4. Hyperdisk storage pool

One of the less talked about updates is Google's Hyperdisk Storage Pool, a block storage service that delivers cost and computational efficiency. This allows developers to use their storage pooling across multiple workloads, especially their AI inference.

“Hyperdisk ML accelerates model load times by up to 12x compared to popular alternatives and delivers cost efficiencies through read-only, multi-attach, and thin provisioning,” Google said. “Up to 2,500 instances can access the same volume, delivering up to 1.2 TiB/s of aggregate throughput per volume, which is more than 100x higher performance than Microsoft Azure Ultra SSD or Amazon EBS io2 BlockExpress.”

Hyperdisk storage pools allow clients to reduce total cost of ownership, reduce management overhead, and make better use of resources.

“If you look at Google's AI strategy, their vision and ability to execute at all layers, from infrastructure to platform to models to applications to agents, is very strong, and they are definitely an end-to-end AI platform. A leading company,” Boreda concluded.

