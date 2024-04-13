Google shuts down Google One VPN because 'users simply aren't using it'





Lance Whitney/ZDNET

Google One subscribers using this plan's VPN service will need to find another way to secure their internet connection. As spotted by Android Authority, Google sent out an email to some Google One subscribers this week, embedding an announcement at the bottom of it that it was retiring the plan's VPN feature. Although a specific retirement date has not been disclosed, we can expect the VPN to be retired from Google One within the next few months, certainly by the end of 2024.

When asked why it was discontinuing the VPN service, a Google spokesperson told ZDNET, “We are refocusing our efforts to support more in-demand features in Google One. To keep our subscription service up to date. , terminate the VPN feature.'' We found that people simply weren't using it. ”

Introduced in 2018, Google One is a subscription-based plan that bundles a variety of features ranging from $1.99 per month to $19.99 per month. At the basic level, it offers cloud storage, dark web monitoring, Google Photo editing tools, and, for now, a VPN. The more expensive tiers include 10% back on Google Store, premium features in Google Workspace, Gemini Advanced, and Gemini for Gmail and Docs.

Also, what is Google One and is it worth it?

Added in October 2020, VPN was initially available only on certain paid plans and only on Android devices. Over time, Google expanded its functionality to cover all paid Google One plans and started supporting iOS, Windows, and macOS.

Designed to protect multiple devices, a VPN is especially effective if you're using an unsecured Wi-Fi network in a public place. In its whitepaper, Google explains exactly how a VPN works and how it protects your internet connection.

All of the above reasons are why many Google One users may mourn the loss of such a useful security tool. Unfortunately, Google has a history of discontinuing products and services that it deems no longer worth your time and effort. Thankfully, there are other options for users who need a new VPN.

Google offers VPN through its Fi wireless subscriptions, which range from $35 to $110 per month in data plans. Google Fi VPN supports both Android devices and iPhones.

Modern Pixel owners can also take advantage of the free Google VPN. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, and Pixel Fold will receive an update in June that offers the same built-in VPN as Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.

Additionally, there are many third-party VPN tools available on the Google Play Store. For more options, check out ZDNET's article on the best mobile VPNs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-is-shutting-down-google-one-vpn-because-people-simply-werent-using-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos