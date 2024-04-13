GTA Conference 2024 to boost innovation and investment in Africa | Guardian Nigeria News





To pave the way for the growth of Africa's technology ecosystem, the Global Tech Africa (GTA) Conference will launch its 2024 Deal Room Initiative to foster investment in African startups from the potential investor community. announced.

Building on the recently enacted Nigeria Start-up Act and positioning the nation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the Deal Room will facilitate stakeholder collaboration, capacity development program implementation, policy development and unearth investment opportunities .

The 2024 edition, which will be held from July 24th to 26th at VI Lagos’ Landmark Events Center, is themed Global Collaboration, Local Transformation.

According to organizers, the deal room will be facilitated in partnership with One Africa and is expected to foster innovation, support emerging start-ups and contribute to Africa's economic growth.

Dr. Inya Lawal, Chair of the Ascend Studio Foundation and GTA Implementing Partner, said this year’s GTA conference promises to be a dynamic platform where global collaborations drive local transformation in Africa’s technology scene. Ta. I look forward to impactful discussions, actionable initiatives, and significant progress towards advancing the technology ecosystem.

Olori Boye-Ajayi from One Africa also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration with the GTA and its role in facilitating the deal room. She said: “Our partnership with the GTA is aimed at fostering innovation, supporting technology startups, and fostering economic growth.” Dealroom provides a transparent and informative platform for potential collaborations between technology companies and investors. environment and deliver impactful outcomes for the industry.

The GTA Conference is an initiative of the Future Map Foundation (FMF) and designed and executed by the Ascend Studios Foundation (ASF). This event is in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), U.S. Consulate General, IHS Towers, Business Sweden, American Business Association, and Venture Garden Group.

