Google One VPN is the latest victim of Google Graveyard





It's been a few days since I said a tearful goodbye to Google's very good Podcasts app (yet another service that Google gave YouTube as if it were a ravenous monster in need of satiation), and they has embarked on its service again. This time it's Google One VPN. This is an added benefit that powers the company's cloud services when you purchase Google One storage.

An email that arrived in my inbox last night said that Google One was “phasing out two benefits.” The service no longer offers photo printing (which I admittedly never thought of taking advantage of either) and One VPN's free shipping that comes with his $1.99/month 200GB storage plan. Google says it will be phased out later this year, but it's unclear exactly when it wasn't shared.

why? According to his Google representative who spoke to 9to5Google, the company is shutting down his VPN because “people just aren't using it.” However, I am not going to accept those words as faith. The multi-device VPN perk that comes with my $2 subscription is much cheaper than many of its competitors, so I'd wager there's far more capricious calculations going on behind the scenes. .

Google One VPN is the company's latest app or service to take the rude axe. It's true that most of what Google offers to consumers is free, but every time you try something new, it still feels like you're dating someone with a heart-stopping reputation. I had a dozen or so feeds on Google Podcasts, all wonderfully organized and auto-streaming…and now Google wants me to switch it all to YouTube, with ads maybe every 20 minutes. I'm asking you to watch.

“Google Graveyard” has become the unofficial name for the apps and services the company has abandoned, including popular apps and services such as Google (RSS) Reader, Google Inbox, and Google Music. As The Verge's David Pierce recently explained, he feels it's impossible to trust Google anymore.

Google's email says it will continue to offer Google One VPN (renamed “VPN from Google”) to owners of Pixel 7 and newer models, and subscribers to its Google Fi phone service will receive it for free through their mobile connection. You can also use VPN. If you want to buy a virtual private network service from a company that won't go out of service anytime soon, check out his PCWorld report on the best VPNs.

