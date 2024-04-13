Las Cruces school leader nationally recognized for educational innovation





LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) Las Cruces Public Schools leaders are being recognized nationally for their efforts to advance educational technology.

Chief Technology Officer Joshua Silver has been named a finalist for the 2024 EdTech Awards, which recognize educators who have helped enrich students' education through technology.

Silver was named a finalist in two categories: EdTech Leadership Award and EdTech Trendsetter Award.

For the past four years, Silver and his team have been working to build a student technician program that allows students to intern with Las Cruces Public Schools teams and learn valuable skills, according to the announcement.

“We want to continue to build a technology pipeline for our students and provide opportunities in the workplace,” Silver said. This is a model that we would like to see adopted in other districts. Not only does it give students the opportunity to gain work experience, but they also gain valuable skills that will benefit the entire community.

Silver recently designed and hosted Impact 24, a regional technology conference open to all educators in Southern New Mexico.

He is also known as the founder of the Tell the Story Film Showcase, a New Mexico film festival that features student-produced films.

The festival recently celebrated its second year on March 20th and 21st and featured over 200 student films.

Prior to leading the technology team, Silver served as director of online teaching and learning, dean of students, and taught English and media in the classroom at Arrowhead Park Early College High School.

To celebrate more than 21 years of service with the district, he was named Las Cruces Public Schools Teacher of the Year in 2014.

