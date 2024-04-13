Artificial intelligence is a tool, not an innovation. How governments use it varies.





California has announced its ambitions to become a global hub for artificial intelligence, becoming the first state to regulate the use of artificial intelligence by state agencies. Boston was one of the first cities to issue guidelines on how employees can use generated AI. And last June, Tempe, Arizona, drew attention when it enacted what is believed to be the first policy regarding the ethical use of AI.

Everyone recognizes the economics and cost-saving potential of AI and wants to be the first to take advantage of it. But some government leaders are already falling behind in the race to adopt new technologies, said David Graham, chief innovation officer for the city of Carlsbad, Calif., and co-chair of the council. Although you may feel that way, there's no need to worry too much. Harvard University Center for Technology and Entrepreneurship's Civic Innovation Executive Certification Program.

Mr Graham said it was still too early for governments to compare each other's policies. Furthermore, each government has different needs and uses for AI, so there is no point in competing.

Graham said at a conference hosted by the International City and County Management Association (ICMA) in Boston this week that even if you don't currently have a generative AI policy, that doesn't mean you're missing out. Artificial intelligence is not an innovation. Technology is a tool. AI is a tool. Generative AI is a tool. As soon as we start thinking about it in a particular way, it becomes much more important to apply it in our context and not just use it because other people are doing it. It will be.

Many cities are currently experimenting with different use cases for AI, including automating repetitive tasks and powering call centers and chatbots. Graham cautions against the temptation among governments to share best practices with each other, especially when it comes to new technology use cases. His reasoning? The circumstances in each city vary widely, particularly in terms of the level of investment available, scale of operations, and impact of tools.

In technology and economic development and other areas, he said, it's often like, “Oh, that city did it, this is the best practice, or this is what we shouldn't be doing.'' And we feel like we have to stand tall and reach out. This is the space I would say, [where] That won't happen.

The race to AI is different than the race in other fields, Graham continued. Instead, it's a range of different deployment levels, comfort levels, technology maturity, and standards.

Public benefits and public health programs, for example, could be improved with the help of AI to process claims faster and provide funding to residents. Especially for larger agencies, this technology can help reduce backlogs. But cash-strapped small agencies, especially in rural areas, may be best served by deploying the technology and its limited funds elsewhere.

We cannot think of the United States as a playing field at this same level. [where] Lori Freeman, CEO of the National City and County Health Officials Association, said during an ICMA panel discussion that everyone should have access to all these great tools, listen to their words the same way, and follow the same advice. He said he was following. It varies greatly from jurisdiction to jurisdiction in this country. We must be careful not to unilaterally overload the health sector with tools. At least, it should be used in cases where it cannot be accessed and leveraged in the same way by all health departments.

Graham said local governments shouldn't wait for the federal government or even states to take action on AI. they have to do it themselves.

He said to me this amounts to the same thing you would normally see at the municipal level. It's up to us, no one will come to save us, we have to find it ourselves. So we collectively understand that.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.route-fifty.com/emerging-tech/2024/04/artificial-intelligence-not-innovation-its-tool-how-governments-use-it-will-vary/395707/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos