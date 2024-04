National nonprofit organization The Knowledge House is accepting applications for free technical training program in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Jerelyn Rodriguez took an unconventional path into the tech industry. Rodriguez studied film and worked in the fields of education and community organization.

“That passion for technology came from my filmmaking days, so when I saw my co-founder acquire skills in technology and literally change lives, I realized that technology was an important part of economic mobility. We were convinced that this was the way to go,” co-founder Rodriguez said. CEO of Knowledge House.

It's been 10 years since they co-founded The Knowledge House, which provides free technology programs to the Bronx. They expanded the program to Atlanta, Newark, New Jersey, the Washington DC area, and Los Angeles.

According to Knowledge House, nearly 1,000 students have graduated from the distinctive program and gone on to work with large companies and nonprofit organizations with starting salaries of $75,000.

“I've always believed that alternative pathways are fair, especially for low-income people, whether it's trade school or boot camp, saying, 'Yes, college is an option. But We need to tell them, 'There are other options,' whether it's a free tuition program like The Knowledge House,” Rodriguez said.

Rigoberto Obregn learned about the Innovation Fellowship while studying English at Cerritos College. It was a welcome opportunity for the Guatemalan immigrant, who immigrated to the United States four years ago and has a background working in the technology industry.

“I think this is really great,” Obregun said, adding that it strengthened his experience and background. “Enrolling in the program was an opportunity for me to keep my knowledge up to date,” he said.

Looking forward, The Knowledge House will integrate AI infrastructure into all programs, offer an adult digital literacy program this summer, and begin recruiting for innovation fellowships in the fall.

The application period for their youth program, the Karim Qabush Coding Program, is now open. They held an open house that included on-site application support.

“No experience is required, all you need is a desire to learn something new,” says Cesar Cruz, LA Community Engagement Specialist at The Knowledge House.

KKCF LA Fellows have studied Computer Science at the University of California, MERCED, Computer Science and Engineering, Business and Business Economics at the University of California, Berkeley, and earned engineering internships and scholarships at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP). ) and Amazon, according to the group.

This 12-month high school coding program was co-founded by Bronx-born hip-hop artist French Montana. It starts with paid virtual summer training, followed by monthly career and college workshops and coaching. Applications are accepted at www.theknowledgehouse.org.

Copyright 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/all-good-news-nonprofit-technical-career-training/14649063/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos