



CHICAGO April 12, 2024 Illinois Institute of Technology has received a very generous $8 million gift from an anonymous donor to support its ambitious Power the Difference campaign. The significant gift will be earmarked for Illinois Institute of Technology's “The Chicago Difference” initiative and the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, and will help significantly strengthen the university's ability to foster academic excellence and community transformation.

Chicago Difference, the primary beneficiary of this gift, will empower youth from Chicago's underrepresented communities by providing comprehensive support throughout the student journey, from pre-college to career support. This is a pioneering program that aims to provide This gift will strengthen student scholarship and support the Empowerment, Leadership, and Mentorship (ELM) program, which enables students to support each other with an organically grown mentor network, and Elevate Promise, which helps connect students with It helps strengthen programs and other initiatives. About learning opportunities. The gift will also establish The Chicago Difference's Student Emergency Fund to provide immediate financial assistance to students in urgent need.

Since its founding in 1890, Illinois Institute of Technology has been built on a foundation of providing opportunity for all, said Michael P. Galvin (LAW 78), chair of the Illinois Institute of Technology Board of Trustees. . Then and now, the university is dedicated to providing a high-quality, technology-focused education to all Chicagoans, regardless of income or background. We are extremely grateful for this gift that will help us fulfill that promise.

The anonymous donor, who is deeply committed to education and philanthropy, hopes this gift will be a beacon of hope and a guide to Illinois Institute of Technology's mission.

Illinois Institute of Technology is dedicated to advancing innovation and technology for the benefit of all, and this gift will further our noble mission as a powerhouse of opportunity, said Illinois Institute of Technology President Raj. Echambadi said. We are grateful for this visionary investment in the next generation of innovators, inventors, and entrepreneurs here in Chicago and across the country.

This incredibly generous gift provides an opportunity for the university to continue to build on its founding purpose in a very special way, said Beth Campbell, interim vice president for advancement. The Power the Difference campaign aims to strengthen the way students live, learn, participate, work, create and innovate together. Knowing that our community not only recognizes that we must invest in education today to change the world tomorrow, but is excited to rally behind this important cause That's very encouraging.

Thanks to this gift, the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering will receive funding for student and postdoctoral fellowships, as well as the procurement of state-of-the-art research equipment and software. This ensures that Illinois Institute of Technology remains at the forefront of innovation in engineering education.

Kevin Cassell, Interim Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Armagh, said this extraordinary gift will strengthen the school's ability to provide students with an excellent education in chemical and biological engineering. We are deeply grateful for the donation and excited for the students who will benefit from it.

This $8 million gift is a significant milestone in Illinois Institute of Technology's continued efforts to redefine the landscape of technology-focused education and community engagement. This gift will not only strengthen Illinois Institute of Technology's research and teaching capabilities, but will further deepen our commitment to community inclusion and empowerment. This is an investment in a brighter, more just future, fostering the next generation of inclusive innovation and diverse leadership. To Chicago and beyond.

Photo: Students participating in the 2023 Illinois Institute of Technology Welcome Week

Illinois Institute of Technology

Headquartered in the global metropolis of Chicago, Illinois Institute of Technology was born to unleash the power of collective difference to advance technology and innovation for all. The university is the city's only technology-focused university, standing at the intersection of exploration and invention that advances the future of Chicago and the world. We offer undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering, computing, architecture, business, design, science, human sciences, and law. Illinois Institute of Technology students are guaranteed access to hands-on experience, personalized instruction, and career preparation through the university's unique Elevate program. Its graduates lead the state and a large portion of its people to economic prosperity. Its faculty and alumni built Chicago's skyline. And the Illinois Institute of Technology advances life-changing breakthroughs every day in our city's living labs. Visit iit.edu.

media contact

Petra Kelly Communications Director Illinois Institute of Technology Mobile: [email protected]

Kevin Dollear Communications Manager Illinois Institute of Technology Mobile: [email protected]

