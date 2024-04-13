Best Fallout Games to Play After Watching the Show





Fallout, Amazon Prime Video's new post-apocalyptic show, has been around as a video game series for over 20 years. This probably sounds daunting, but it really isn't. If you binge-watched all eight episodes, or just want to learn more about the genre-defining role-playing series, the good news is you're spoiled for choice. Whether you're an avid fan who's already played the latest games or you don't consider yourself a gamer, Fallout games are for you.

In its current version, Fallout is an open-world RPG developed by Bethesda, makers of Skyrim and Starfield. Bethesda essentially took over the dormant series and revived it in 2008 with Fallout 3, the first game in the series to feature a first-person perspective and combat occurring in real-time. Although it deviated from its original vision, Fallout 3 and its vision of an irradiated Washington DC were an instant hit. Fallout 4 is Bethesda's sequel that incorporates more of his DNA, and is currently the best-selling game of all. No surprise there. While post-apocalyptic games are all the rage, a new game has come out. Combine this with his Radiant Quest, a more advanced version of Skyrim that provides players with endless randomly generated content, and you were practically destined to print money.

Through it all, Fallout retains some distinctive aspects. At its core, Fallout is a series about being American and everything that comes with it, including picket fences and a corporate-owned government. Spoiler: The series criticizes these systems, and the game depicts a world where governments prioritize their own salvation and farmers are forced into cruel experiments of which they are unaware. It's certainly a heavy theme, but Fallout has always lightened the mood by throwing fantastical elements into the mix, like a billionaire living inside a computer and a band of murderous grannies on the loose.

With all this in mind, we recommend playing next.

Fallout 4 isn't the best Fallout game Wait, wait, listen. However, Fallout 4 is the most recent game in the series, which makes it the most accessible of them all. No matter what system you have, you can probably play Fallout 4 on it. No matter what system you have, whether it's a console or PC, you'll probably be able to play Fallout 4. Even VR enthusiasts can get in on the action here.

Developer Bethesda recently announced further updates that make this 10-year-old game work better on new consoles, as well as adding all-new content, so now's a great time to jump on board. Best of all, you can get the Game of the Year edition of Fallout 4, which includes multiple DLCs, for a ridiculously cheap price considering it provides hundreds of hours of entertainment.

Fallout 4 follows a similar story to the show, but in reverse. You are the denizen of his vault, and you set out into the wasteland to find your son. Although you won't be able to enjoy Ella Purnell's performance here, your child will be an accompaniment to the experience. What you'll probably spend your time doing is investigating the ruins of the Federation and meeting all sorts of weirdos and people just trying to survive. You can create your character from scratch and decide what you want to specialize in. Perhaps you want to be a hacker who can break into anything. Or maybe you want to be a scientist who solves problems with sweet words.

Fallout 4 is a great entry point because it's easy to get and play compared to other games, and Bethesda has streamlined the experience at scale. You don't have to spend a lot of time thinking through conversation options. And unlike older Fallout games, shooting is designed to feel fun. Even if shooting isn't your thing, Fallout 4 has a base-building mechanic that lets you build the post-apocalyptic city of your dreams, complete with welcoming townspeople. Did I mention that in Fallout 4, you can run around with a dog that helps you in battle and sometimes brings you goodies on its own?

If you've played and enjoyed the latest Fallout games, you're ready to give classic Fallout a try. Unlike the newer Fallout games, the classic entry is a third-person, tactics-based computer role-playing game. You'll be spending a lot of time talking to people and digesting lore, so you want to make sure you're already invested in the larger world. Playing Fallout 2 means enduring boredom, including running it on a new computer.

In Fallout 2, you play as a descendant of Vault Dwellers living in a water-starved encampment. Unlike newer games where you can completely ignore the main story and tackle sidequests, Fallout 2 actually tracks your progress. If you don't get the water chips you need to save the village, the residents will die. Fallout 2 is also a more difficult game than its modern counterpart. The reasons may be frankly unfair. You're at the mercy of accuracy and scarce resources. Most importantly, Fallout 2 looks and feels dated.

But at the same time, Fallout 2 is a richer experience than games like Fallout 4. Learn important lore, including the truth about how the world ended. The characters you meet are more complex and you're less likely to fast-forward through conversations. Fallout 2's tone isn't as outlandish as the newer games. In games like Fallout 4, you can solve any problem, but in Fallout 2, your character build and previous choices matter more, and solving problems is more satisfying. Overall, Fallout 2 gives players a sense that the developers trust the intelligence of the audience. Some quests and loot will not be marked. You have to actually remember what people said.

Gaming consoles are expensive and RPGs like Fallout are time-consuming, so going mainline may not appeal to everyone. Luckily, there's a mobile version of Fallout that's completely free to play. In it, you manage a safe that you can build from scratch as you like. Every resident has a role to contribute to the community at large, and can be trained to have adventures outside of the Vault. Sometimes your safe can come with unexpected surprises. It's up to you to make the residents happy.

Fallout Shelter is a much more casual experience than other Fallout games. There is very little story or dialogue. This is a good choice for those who want to spend more time in the world of Fallout without having to invest huge amounts of time or worry about the lore.

Fallout 76 is a multiplayer RPG where most of the world is populated by other players. Sure, you can spend your time exploring and clearing dungeons, but all this is a costume set for you, the real star of the show. Fallout 76 is only as good as what you make it. Here, Bethesda provides players with all the tools to build their society. Base building is back, but enhanced to give players a dizzying number of aesthetic options.

The result is a game that takes players to places they've never seen the series before. Old ideas find new life here. In the game he sometimes encounters an AI version of the Brotherhood of Steel, and other times he encounters a group of radical players trying to police other players. That's one thing. I've seen everything from gangs of cannibals who eat you when you're dead to sadistic players who spend their time building traps and mazes to torture others. You can even come up with your own messed up vault experiment to see how real people behave under such conditions. Best of all, Fallout 76 was released in 2018 and still receives occasional content updates.

The Bethesda-developed Fallout games generally make concessions to create action-oriented experiences, throwing in some RPG elements to spice things up. Often you'll be presented with what looks like choices but ultimately makes all players focus on the same outcome. And you can usually expect to spend less time thinking and more time shooting.

But Fallout originally gained traction by offering a deep experience where choices and character building mattered. Among the newest games, Fallout New Vegas, developed by Obsidian and the developers who worked on the original game, is the most faithful to the original vision. In it, you play a delivery man who gets shot and left for dead. Naturally, you have to retrieve the package and find out who tried to kill you in the first place. All of this takes place in the Mojave Wilderness, a gambling hall contested by multiple factions. So far, this is the most interesting setting Fallout has ever employed.

You have the scope to create very special characters with unique abilities that open up exciting avenues that most players will never see, since most players don't specify their characters the way you do. is given. By taking the role-playing aspect of the series seriously, New Vegas makes players feel seen in a way not seen in his other Fallout games. You can also join a faction and embark on a series of unique quests that are only available by joining other factions, as they are your mortal enemies. Despite its age, there's a reason why Fallout veterans consider his New Vegas to be the best game in the series.

