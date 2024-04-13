Doodle celebrating Dr. Martha Bernal





We would like to thank the Martha Bernals Estate for their assistance with this project. Below, her sister Izaura, a psychologist trained using the Martha Chicano Psychologist Training Methodology, shares her thoughts on Martha Bernal's legacy.

Our family is very grateful for the honor of being featured in a Google Doodle on what would have been my sister's 93rd birthday. We are very proud of the groundbreaking work she has done in developing pioneering approaches to the psychological treatment of ethnic minorities that are now required in clinical psychology courses. Martha's introduction into academia of methods and procedures for recruiting and training minority psychologists had important and long-lasting effects.

Through the testimony she shared with us, we came to understand the racism and sexism she experienced as an academic. Several anecdotes stand out, such as when Martha was interviewed for her position at her university and was asked by the chair of the search committee, “How did you rise above your Mexican heritage?” I am. As if there is a need to somehow transcend that tradition. Her response was quick and I was resilient because of my Mexican heritage. She wasn't offered the position, but I don't think she would have taken it if she had been offered it.

Martha's legacy is tied to her work with children, and she had a special connection with children in her personal life. I am 13 years younger than Martha and she raised me with her parents Alicia Enrquez and Manuel Bernal. She was also a very devoted aunt who took my children on adventure trips to the West. She inspired my children to express themselves through art and shared her love for dancing, painting, sculpting, carving, and more. She had a large collection of Native American paintings, one of which she gifted to her daughter. Her dedication to ethnic art led firmly to a dedication to the psychology of ethnicity in academic research, through which she hoped to promote strong and healthy identities among minorities in the United States. All this took decades before an understanding of the importance of these identities emerged in the national consciousness.

Martha also had a special interest in discrimination against the gay community to which she belonged. She worked at the Santa Cruz AIDS Project, and she and my daughter talked about issues facing gay youth, including mental health and suicide rates (particularly among people of color).

Martha was a fun-loving, artistic, dedicated and courageous clinical psychologist. Thank you for featuring my sister in today's her Google Doodle.

Sincerely,

Isaura Bernal Enrquez

In a time of human rights turmoil, it is essential to learn from and appreciate those who paved the way for psychology in the Mexican community. Now and then, Xicana Psychotherapist is grateful to Martha for her Bernal and her commitment to securing a seat at the table for future generations. Diversity of opinion in psychology is an essential evolution in technology that enables new humanistic approaches to medicine. Revolutionary psychotherapists must take her values ​​and teachings to heart and dedicate our lives to carrying on her legacy of social justice.

-Jennifer Morales, Certified Clinical Social Worker

