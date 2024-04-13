Noma and IQM Quantum Computer sign memorandum of understanding to introduce quantum computers in South Korea





insider brief

Norma and IQM Quantum Computers are collaborating to begin the implementation and expansion of quantum computers in South Korea. Norma is a quantum security specialist company based in South Korea. The two companies will cooperate in implementing and expanding quantum computers, jointly developing applications using quantum algorithms, and jointly implementing quantum education programs.

Press Release — Norma, a specialist quantum security company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), a European leader in building quantum computers, to begin the implementation and expansion of quantum computers in South Korea.

Under this memorandum, the two companies agreed to cooperate in various areas, including the introduction and expansion of quantum computers, joint development of applications using quantum algorithms, and joint implementation of quantum education programs. The MoU underscores the two companies' shared commitment to collaborate with players in the ecosystem to promote Korea's growing quantum computing field.

Noma aims to advance domestic quantum technology through active cooperation with global quantum companies, and this memorandum is expected to take a major step forward in the field of quantum applications. Additionally, Norma has strengthened its partnerships with European quantum computing companies and institutions, following a partnership with his VTT Technology Research Center in Finland in May 2023. Synergistic effects and improved effectiveness are expected.

Norma CEO Jung Hyunchul emphasized the importance of expanding the use of quantum computing to accelerate the development and commercialization of quantum technologies. He said he will increase opportunities for people to experience quantum computing through quantum education programs and applied projects in collaboration with IQM.

Meanwhile, IQM has been actively engaging with policymakers, academia, quantum technology experts, and businesses in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to share the latest information on technology developments. In South Korea, IQM participates in several quantum initiatives, including Quantum Korea 2023, which showcased quantum technology achievements and capabilities.

We are pleased to partner with Norma to foster the growth of Korea's quantum computing ecosystem. We are also honored to participate in the training of quantum science and technology experts and the preparation of Korea's quantum industrial infrastructure, hoping to contribute to the country's strategic goals. Dr. Jan Goetz, his CEO and co-founder of IQM Quantum Computer, says that by 2035 it will become the world's quantum technology powerhouse.

This MoU with Norma is fully aligned with our mission and strategy in the APAC region and is an important milestone for the Korean quantum computing market. With this joint effort, we strengthen our commitment to the advancement of quantum technology in Korea and look forward to this common growth journey,” said Dr. Wolfgang Hackenberg, Chief Business Officer of IQM Quantum Computers. added.

If you found this article useful, check out the latest quantum news, exclusive articles, interviews, and podcasts here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thequantuminsider.com/2024/04/13/norma-iqm-quantum-computers-sign-mou-to-introduce-quantum-computers-in-south-korea/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos