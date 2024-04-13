Google announces Android 15 Beta 1. Its contents and how to obtain it are as follows.





If you've been wanting to check out Google's upcoming Android 15, you can now pull out the OS and give it a try. On Thursday, Google launched the first public beta of its latest version of Android. Although the Android beta is for developers who want to test their apps, the beta is free for anyone to use as long as they have a supported Pixel device.

In a post on the Android Developers Blog, Google VP of Engineering Dave Burke explained the main features and improvements in Android 15. As always, the new OS promises better privacy and security, improved accessibility, and a smoother app experience for Android users.

Also: Android 15's Private Spaces feature could improve protection for sensitive data

Here's how it translates into actual functionality:

Edge-to-edge apps by default

By default, apps designed for Android 15 are rendered edge-to-edge. Previously, developers had to use special code to coax their apps to fill the entire width and length of the screen. This change may result in more apps utilizing all available screen space.

Smoother NFC

We're improving the NFC-based tap-to-pay process used to make contactless payments with Google Wallet. Burke said Android 15 will make this experience more seamless and reliable. For example, apps can register fingerprint presses on supported devices to better determine whether to proceed with a transaction.

Alignment between characters

Android can already display text with proper character spacing, including whitespace. Android 15 will be able to better handle white space in languages ​​like Chinese and Japanese with a feature called character alignment.

App archive

Android users can free up storage space by archiving apps installed from Google Play. Archiving deletes the app, its APK file, and cached files, but leaves user data intact. Android 15 adds OS-level support for app archiving. This means that any app store can offer this functionality.

App management profiling

Profiling allows developers to identify memory leaks and similar issues that cause apps to stutter, freeze, or even crash. Android 15 introduces code designed to collect a variety of useful profiling data directly within your app. The new code should help developers more easily focus on specific issues that affect the behavior of their apps.

Braille improvements

Google provides a screen reader called TalkBack for all Android devices. With Android 15, TalkBack now supports a variety of Braille displays that use specific standards for both USB and Bluetooth connections.

Improved management of end-to-end encryption

Android 15 introduces new tools that make it easier for developers, apps, and users to manage end-to-end encryption. New management tools work with the Contacts app to provide users with a central location to manage and verify the public keys used by their contacts.

Launching a secure background activity

Android 15 adds more features designed to prevent malicious apps that run in the background from bringing other apps to the foreground or escalating their privileges. The goal is to better protect users from such apps and give them more control over their devices.

If you want to install Android 15 beta on your phone, you'll need a supported Pixel phone. To see if you're eligible, visit the Android Beta web page and sign in with your Google Account.[対象デバイスを表示]Click the button and see if your phone pops up.

but please wait a moment. We recommend that you do not install Android 15 beta on your main device unless you are willing to take risks. Like any OS version in beta testing, Android 15 is sure to contain bugs.

If you still wish to proceed, please click the “Opt-in” button. Check your actions and enroll in the program. Your phone will then see a system update prompting you to install the Android 15 beta.[設定]>[システム]>[ソフトウェア アップデート]>[システム アップデート]You can also check for updates on your device by going to

If you change your mind, you can opt-out at any time by returning to the same web page. In that case, your device will be rolled back to the previous Android version.

