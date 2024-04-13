



These days, there are far fewer options to choose between Android and iPhone, but most users think that Google has a bigger following than Leading Well, but that's not the case this time.

Millions of Pixel owners now have features not available on iPhone

AFP (via Getty Images)

Google announced Android 15 Beta 1. One of its updates stands out from a security and privacy perspective. Especially since it can't even be matched by modern iPhones. There's a hardware component here, but owners of Google Pixel, Samsung, and other devices will just have to wait.

As I previewed last month, Google is taking privacy to the next level with protection against secret cell phone tracking and interception technology. This is provided through an interface between the cellular radio modem and the Android OS. Therefore, his OEM for the mobile phone must include a compliant modem and the necessary OS interface.

This is a weakness of smartphones. Once a cellular channel is opened, devices are programmed to use it openly. The device connects to multiple towers and samples connection strength to optimize performance. Interception tricks a device into leaving the legitimate network and connecting to a local wireless network that provides a strong and available signal. Traditionally, such platforms relied on insecure 2G communication, with all devices failing over as his COOP. However, this is a relatively easy door to close and can be seen through by sophisticated enemies. The new option will keep him on 4G.

Android's new cellular defense has roughly the same goal, but is split into two parts. The first is a user warning if the network repeatedly pings the device for her IMSI phone or IMEI SIM identifier. This is not uncommon, but if it's pinging frequently, it could be an attempt to track your phone or move it to a less secure network.

Now, in the second part of this update, we will limit cellular connections to encrypted only. When a cell phone interception platform moves a phone from a public network to a high-performance but localized alternative network, the encryption is removed or significantly reduced, allowing calls, data, and texts to be intercepted.

Google has been dabbling in security features like this since Android 12, primarily by preventing devices from failing over to low-level cellular communications with limited encryption. These settings were not user friendly and were rarely understood. Google is now putting this type of defense at the forefront, and it's a game changer.

Apple provides 2G blocking on iPhone. This protects against traditional Stingray eavesdropping devices that drop your phone into a mostly unencrypted 2G communication channel, but only in ultra-secure lockdown mode. EFF described this as a major step to protect his iOS users from fake base station attacks, which are used as a vehicle to install spyware such as Pegasus.

New interception platforms operate on 4G and present a different level of challenge to anti-eavesdropping capabilities. On the other hand, 5G offers much better device security. Even though the phone is continuously bouncing between his 5G and LTE, it is very feasible to disconnect the phone from his 5G connection and is not likely to cause user concern. It is low.

Pixel users will be looking forward to seeing these features once Android 15 comes out. Normally I'd expect Samsung to follow suit, but that's probably not the case. EFF has criticized Samsung in the past for not taking steps to include switching from standard Android to 2G…failure to act [that] It suggests that Samsung considers user security and privacy an afterthought. If you are concerned about the security and privacy of your mobile device, you should strongly consider using other hardware.

More details will emerge as we get closer to the release of Android 15s, but it looks like Google's security and privacy advances will be one of its highlights…

