Google ends VPN service





We may earn a commission from the links on this page.

Starting in 2020, Google One subscribers no longer need to look elsewhere for a VPN to protect themselves online, as VPN services are included as part of their subscription. For the past year, this VPN was included in all Google One plans, so he could get it whether he paid Google $9.99 per month or $1.99 per month.

If you're one of the Google One users who relies on this VPN, we have bad news. Like many other products and services it has rolled out over the years, Google is retiring this VPN. The company told 9to5Google that the main reason for discontinuing the VPN was because people weren't using it. So if you're a fan of his VPN for Google One, you might be just one of his few.

However, VPN services won't disappear overnight. Google says it will reduce the functionality “in the coming months,” although there is no clear deadline. However, his pixel-based VPN will still be supported. If you have a Pixel 7 or newer, you can use the built-in VPN directly on your phone instead of VPN through Google One. (Pixel 8 devices already had this feature.)

But for others, you won't be able to rely on this VPN for too long. Even if Google removes it, you can still use all the other Google One features included in your plan without a virtual private network. (At least until Google discontinues another feature.)

Which VPN should you switch to?

A single Google search will show you that there are plenty of alternative options on the market. Unless you cancel your Google One subscription completely, you probably aren't interested in the idea of ​​spending more money to get another VPN. If you're looking for his VPN specifically for Android devices, check out David Nield's list. Click here for free recommendations. This includes options like PrivadoVPN, TunnelBear VPN, and Proton VPN.

However, free VPNs aren't particularly ideal. Either the experience is more limited than you'd like, or the service itself isn't as private as you'd expect from a VPN. Instead, we recommend considering the following paid VPN options: For $10 per month, you can upgrade to Proton VPN's paid tier and get features like multiple devices and faster speeds. If unlimited devices are your priority, consider Surfshark, which comes with a variety of paid plans. Mullvad is so private that it doesn't even ask for your email address.

A complete list of paid VPN recommendations can be found here.

Check out these VPN alternatives to Google One.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifehacker.com/tech/google-is-shutting-down-its-vpn-service The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos