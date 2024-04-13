Crisis-hit fast-delivery giant Getil talks preparing major “make-or-break” restructuring plan — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





under pressure

Late last year, Getir announced a global restructuring plan, with plans to cut 2,500 jobs in five countries, representing 10.9% of its total workforce.

It said its operations in Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States would continue.

The company previously reported exits from Italy, Spain and Portugal.

The company said in a press statement: It will restructure its global organization to significantly improve operational efficiency.

The Getir network consists of approximately 23,000 people in five countries. This number includes couriers, pickers and office employees. Unfortunately, we are downsizing our team and it is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to approximately 2,500 talented employees across our markets.

He added: “Decisions like this are never taken lightly.” However, Getir is determined to do the right thing by all employees affected by the process, in line with its values ​​and in full compliance with local laws. We are extremely grateful to all of our colleagues for their hard work, dedication and significant contribution to the business.

The company concluded that it is fully committed to the future of the industry it pioneered eight years ago and will continue to lead the way.

