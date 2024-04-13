Bringing quantum computing to society





insider brief

CERN will introduce a three-year program called the Open Quantum Institute (OQI), designed by the Geneva Science Diplomacy and Foresight Agency (GESDA) and funded by UBS. The initiative aims to provide quantum computing resources and expertise to projects supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and reduce potential new digital divides. OQI will be fully integrated into CERN's Quantum Technology Initiative (QTI) by March 1, 2024, and will serve as the social arm of QTI, which was established in 2018. QTI includes research in quantum computing, simulation, sensing, and quantum technologies. communication.

Press Release Geneva, Switzerland / October 16, 2023 / CERNA's new three-year CERN-based program brings quantum computing resources and technical expertise to support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Available for projects designed for.

The new program is called Open Quantum Institute (OQI). Organized by CERN, OQI is designed by the Geneva Science Diplomacy and Forecasting Agency (GESDA) in collaboration with around 130 experts and funded by UBS as lead impact partner. The announcement of the three-year pilot phase was made on 13 October during the 2023 GESDA Summit, and the program will be fully integrated into CERN's broader Quantum Technology Initiative (QTI) from 1 March 2024. It is.

OQI effectively becomes the social arm of QTI, established at CERN in 2018 and managed by the IT department. QTI currently includes several researchers from his CERN departments and experiments, including Quantum Computing and Algorithms, Quantum Simulation and Information Processing, Quantum Sensing, Metrology and Materials, and Quantum Communications and Networks. We are working on three main areas and applications.

OQI's overarching goal is to find ways for quantum computing to have the broadest possible societal impact by promoting and facilitating access to quantum computing resources and technical expertise. Through OQI, underserved communities will have access to cutting-edge early technology, helping to reduce the potential for new digital divides.

The UN's SDGs represent the global community's collective view of what the biggest societal challenges are today, says Enrica Porcari, Head of IT at CERN. This is why we are proud to host her OQI at CERN and provide her with a platform to transcend geographic and disciplinary boundaries as we leverage the power of quantum computing to address the SDGs. With a long tradition of cross-border collaboration and knowledge sharing, CERN is the ideal place to host the OQI pilot phase and publicly reiterate that innovation knows no boundaries. OQI will strengthen CERN's profile as a scientific institution serving Member and Associate Member States and the rest of society on some of humanity's most pressing challenges. Expanding the CERN network that supports quantum technology knowledge transfer, education and training.

GESDA and its partners are running the OQI incubation period, which began a year ago and mobilizes academia, the private sector, government representatives and young professionals to jointly identify potential projects for the future. Did. Porcari asserts that this preparatory journey has allowed him to focus on specific items and design a platform that will actually accelerate quantum computing's potential for society. Improving food security (SDG 2, Zero Hunger), more accurate medical imaging with quantum machine learning solutions (SDG 3, Health and Well-Being), and quantum computing simulations to improve food Quantum Computing Optimization of Supply Chains. Catalytic processes involved in the fixation of carbon on the surface of materials, thus reducing CO2 in the atmosphere (see SDG 13 on climate action) are all potential use cases that will be considered as projects in the pilot phase of OQI. This is an example.

OQI will support three or four projects targeting SDG-related use cases during a three-year pilot phase. It also lays the foundation for the next phase of the program and could serve as a reference point for other efforts aimed at deploying quantum technology for the benefit of everyone.

sauce

For more market insights, check out the latest quantum computing news here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thequantuminsider.com/2024/04/12/bringing-quantum-computing-to-society/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos