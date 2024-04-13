15 important things marketers need to know about Google New SGE





getty

Google has launched a new search experience using generative artificial intelligence that is more personalized and interactive to increase user engagement and satisfaction. However, Google's search generation experience can significantly change how search results are displayed, impacting a company's visibility and click-through rates. Additionally, SGE could prioritize his Google's own properties and reduce his organic traffic to external websites, creating a challenge for marketers who rely on search engine traffic to acquire customers. Masu.

Although this development is still in its early stages, marketers are closely monitoring how SGE impacts their work. Below, her 15 members from the Forbes Agency Council share their best insights into the impact SGE can have on marketing and what's important for marketers to know about it. .

1. SGE means Google will send even less traffic to your website

SGE is driving (and accelerating) the trend of Google not sending traffic to our websites. We need to continue with what is currently working, but we cannot ignore the impact of AI. We must find a balance between positioning ourselves for the future while ensuring we don't lose sight of what's working now. Don't chase shiny things or bury your head in the sand. – Corey Morris, Voltage

2. Higher-quality leads can offset the decline in organic traffic

Google SGE is literally redefining search by providing users with all the important information they need without having to click away from a search result. This may reduce organic traffic to your page, but it may also reduce the number of high-quality leads that are more likely to convert. By optimizing your posts and pages for long-tail keyword terms, you can position your brand to appear in relevant SGE results. – Mary Ann O'Brien, OBI Creative

3. SGE does not intend to pull information out of a vacuum

A misconception about SGE is that Google intends to pull information out of a vacuum. Google generates his SGE results from online sources that are believed to be industry experts and authorities. Because of this, it's not that different from standard he SEO. A good search engine marketing expert will link your brand from within SGE, then as a sponsored result (Google Ads), and then to the organic search results below that. – Michael Chagala, Rank Harvest SEO

4. SGE aims to optimize content quality and relevance

Marketers need to understand that Google's SGE is increasingly shaping SEO. It's important to optimize not only for keywords, but also for the quality and relevance of your content. SGE is focused on providing answers that directly address user intent, and content quality is more important than ever. – Blake George, BMG Media Co.

Forbes Agency Council is an invitation-only community for successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agency executives. Are you eligible?

5. Google's rollout of SGE will be gradual

According to Google's Liz Reid, there will probably be no clear transition moment. Instead, SGE capabilities could be rolled out in stages. More than ever, a marketer needs to know what Google is showing him for his target's queries and where to get that information. – Gyi Tsakalakis, AttorneySync & EPL Digital

6. Contextual summaries in SGE require authoritative content

Google's SGE is designed to give users a conversational and intuitive overview that provides context and insight. This shift requires marketers to optimize content for topical authority and user intent, allowing SGE to leverage resources that provide comprehensive answers to user queries. can. – Muhammad Eltiti, BOOST

7. Long-tail keywords and FAQs with high search volume are key.

As people search using Google SGE, long-tail keywords and FAQs with high search volume become major players in the SEO game. For example, based on how people search on Google, the search term “Can you drive with nails in your tires” is more likely to appear than the term “Toyota tires.” – Trey Robinson, Story Amplify

8. Clear simplicity trumps low-quality AI-generated content

According to Google, SGE is the future of search. This is changing the way users search, and it's important for marketers to ensure their content is clear and concise, cutting through the noise of low-quality or AI-generated content. – Brock Murray, seoplus+

9. Target placement is not based solely on keywords.

SGE can understand and interpret user queries in a more nuanced conversational manner, providing more accurate and context-rich answers. Targeting placements based solely on keywords is being replaced with a more human-like experience. Marketers need to ensure their content is well-researched, accurately sourced, supported with unique graphics, and reflects their domain expertise. – Goran Paun, ArtVersion

10. People still click on sites for real information.

The scary thing about SGE is that it takes away all the traffic from searches, but it only takes away traffic from basic information searches, not traffic from people looking for help. Provide short answers to questions. Even if the person searching is looking for genuine information, they still need to click on your website. – Chris Siebeneck, SEO Werkz

11. Advertising strategies need to adapt to conversational experiences

Marketers need to understand that SGE personalizes search results and ad formats. This is important because content and advertising strategies need to adapt to a more conversational and user-centric search experience. – Marjoli Salas, IORI Digital

12. You can't do anything unless you get top grades.

One of the goals of Google SGE is to eliminate the need to scroll through lots of search results to find the link that answers your question. Depending on whether you are included or excluded from the SGE results, the world of SEO becomes even more of a winner-take-all game. Therefore, brands should focus on SEO activities to ensure that they appear on SGE. So if it's not one of the top results, it's nothing. – Mike Maynard, Napier Partnership Limited

13. Detailed results of SGE depend on information content

SGE will rely heavily on informational content that Google can understand. If you were to ask what the best men's shoes are, SGE would probably ask, “A shoe for working out, running, or with a suit?” From there, Google will provide more detailed results. So you need to create more informational content that Google can work with when digging into your questions using SGE. – Bernard May, Domestic

14. SGE has a greater impact on TOFU searches than MOFU and BOFU

Google's SGE can have a bigger impact on top-of-the-funnel searches than any other type of query. If you want to excel in SEO in your future SGE days, it will be important to upgrade and strengthen your mid-funnel and bottom-of-the-funnel content portfolio. – Tom Shapiro, Stratabeat

15. Understanding user intent will become more important

Action-based queries drive high-quality traffic to your website. This is good news for her website, which focuses on user transactions and actions. In the future, it will become increasingly important for search strategists to understand users' search intent. – Mario Mirabella, MSM Digital

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbesagencycouncil/2024/04/12/15-key-things-marketers-need-to-know-about-googles-new-sge/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos