Wickes Bill urges Google to start blocking California news links





twenty three

Google on Friday removed links to California news sites from search in response to a bill that would require publishers to pay up, just as most companies in California do when the state Legislature introduces a terrible bill. They announced that they would start deleting it.

Note – If you see this publication starting to ask for donations, this article is the reason and you can thank Rep. Buffy Wicks for this.

Rep. Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) introduced Assembly Bill 886, which would require digital ad monopolies like Google and Facebook to pay for content they siphon from local news organizations. The bill has not yet become law, but on June 1, 2023, the bill passed Congress by a vote of 55 to 6. It still needs a vote in the Senate and a signature from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The California Journalism Protection Act (CJPA), AB 886, requires big tech companies to pay publishers a journalistic fee each time they use local news content and sell advertising in conjunction with it. . Meanwhile, the bill requires news publishers to invest 70% of profits from royalties into journalistic work.

Response from Google:

To prepare for CJPA impact, we are beginning a short-term test with a small number of users in California. The testing process includes removing links to California news websites that may be subject to CJPA to measure the law's impact on the product experience. Further investments in California's news ecosystem, including new partnerships through Google News Showcase, news product and licensing programs, and plans to expand the Google News initiative, are temporarily suspended until California's regulatory environment becomes clearer. It had stopped.

Senate President Pro Tempore Mike McGuire issued the following statement condemning Google's bullying tactics.

This is a dangerous threat by Google that not only sets a terrible precedent here in the United States, but also puts public safety at risk for Californians who rely on news for life-threatening emergencies and local public safety incidents. It has been. This is clearly an abuse of power and shows extraordinary arrogance. All Californians should ask themselves who they will target next. To be clear, this bullying will not slow down the legislative process. McGuire said this was a violation of public trust and called on Google executives to address this behavior.

Meanwhile, Sen. Steve Glazer called for constructive engagement rather than bullying tactics.

These platforms are contributing to the hollowing out of independent newsrooms. They are currently working to restrict access to news. Protecting journalism requires constructive engagement, not bullying tactics, Glaser said.

Google does not provide any data or say which links were affected.

Announcement by Google:

A bill pending in the California Legislature, the California Journalism Protection Act (CJPA), would create a link tax that would require Google to pay just for connecting Californians to news articles. We have long argued that this is the wrong approach to supporting journalism. If passed, the CJPA could significantly change the services available to Californians and the traffic available to California publishers.

By helping people find news stories, we help publishers of all sizes grow their audiences for free. CJPA will upend that model. That would give an advantage to the media conglomerates and hedge funds that have lobbied for the bill. Funds from the CJPA could be used to continue buying local newspapers in California, stripping them of their journalists and creating more ghost newspapers run by small staff to produce only at low cost. And often low-quality content. The CJPA would also put smaller publishers at a disadvantage and limit consumer access to diverse local media ecosystems.

As other countries have shared when considering similar proposals, the uncapped financial exposure created by the CJPA is not viable. If enacted, his CJPA in its current form would create a level of business uncertainty that is unacceptable to any company. To prepare for CJPA impact, we are beginning a short-term test with a small number of users in California. The testing process includes removing links to California news websites that may be subject to CJPA to measure the law's impact on the product experience. Further investments in California's news ecosystem, including new partnerships through Google News Showcase, news product and licensing programs, and plans to expand the Google News initiative, are temporarily suspended until California's regulatory environment becomes clearer. It had stopped.

better approach

To be clear, we believe CJPA is undermining California news. We do not take these decisions lightly and want to be transparent with California publishers, legislators, and users. To avoid an outcome in which all political parties lose and California's news industry deteriorates further, we urge lawmakers to take a different approach.

For more than 20 years, we have provided substantial support to news publishers to adapt and innovate in the changing digital landscape. We launched Google News Showcase, which operates in 26 countries, including the United States, and includes more than 2,500 participating publications. Through the Google News Initiative, we partner with more than 7,000 news organizations around the world, including 200 news organizations and 6,000 journalists in California alone. .

These investments in the news ecosystem are designed to help journalists and news publishers evolve in response to rapid changes in the way people seek and consume information. It's no secret that people get their news from sources such as short videos, trending newsletters, social media, and carefully selected podcasts, and many people avoid news altogether. In line with this trend, only 2% of Google search queries are news-related. Still, we want to continue making targeted contributions to the news ecosystem to help news publishers navigate this tipping point. The CJPA, as currently constructed, will terminate these investments.

We have worked with California publishers and legislators throughout the legislative process to propose reasonable and balanced alternatives to the CJPA. A healthy news industry in California requires support from both the California government and the broader private sector. This support should include predictable, broad-based contributions structured in a way that does not harm small local publishers to benefit the biggest players and hedge fund owners. . We also need to uphold the principles of the open web, allowing news publishers to connect with people for free.

We will continue to work with legislators on alternatives so we can continue to link California news and support the news ecosystem.

Related article:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://contracosta.news/2024/04/13/wicks-bill-prompts-google-to-begin-blocking-california-news-links/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos