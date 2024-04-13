Former Google Cloud CFO buys LA home with jetliner views





Veteran finance and technology executive Stephen Tomlinson has found a new place to hang his hat with a midcentury modern gem on a steep hill just above L.A.'s bustling Sunset Strip. The home, which has been on and off the market since last spring, was originally listed for $4.6 million, but the price was reduced three times before it ended up in the hands of the current Stripe CFO for just over $4 million. .

The seller was Katie Goldsmith, the daughter of former City National Bank CEO Russell Goldsmith and his wife, television producer Karen Mack, who owned the property for nearly six years, according to property records. Turns out we bought this place the previous summer of 2018 for about the same price. It was also briefly occupied by the late singer-turned-stage-and-screen actor Richard Eastham, who starred opposite Mary Martin in South Pacific on Broadway and starred in the 1950s TV Western, He is perhaps best known for his role in Tombstone Territory.

Tomlinson's newly acquired post-and-beam structure is located on a secluded dead-end street, hidden behind a privacy wall and high hedge, with picturesque views of the ocean and city lights. Situated on less than 4 acres of land with views. Built in 1956 and “expensively upgraded” since then, his one-story home includes just over 2,600 square feet of darkness-filled treehouse-like living space and three rooms, according to listing information. It has two bedrooms and a corresponding number of bathrooms. Hardwood floors and expansive glass.

A wooden deck off the main living area is perfect for relaxing outdoors with a fire pit and breathtaking skyline views.Jeremy Spann

Highlights include a spacious living room under high wood-paneled ceilings, a dramatic marble-covered linear fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and a wall of glass overlooking the eye-catching views. Masu. The dining area is adjacent to the galley-style kitchen, which features sleek cabinetry, a subway tile backsplash, a wine refrigerator, and top-of-the-line KitchenAid and Sub-Zero appliances.

There are also secluded bedrooms on each side of the home, one with two bedrooms each with its own bathroom, and the other with a floating hearth fireplace, walk-in closet, and spa. There is a primary suite. Inspired bathroom with dual vanities, soaking tub, and large shower. Outdoors, the lush grounds include a spacious glass deck heated by a fire pit and a two-car garage.

Tomlinson, who worked at companies including Palo Alto Networks, Google Cloud and Confluent before joining Stripe last summer, paid $12 million to move to the wealthy Silicon Valley enclave of Atherton in spring 2017 with Andrew Scalman. He still maintains his 1950s home, which he renovated. .

This listing was owned by Zach Goldsmith of The Agency. Tori Horowitz of Compass represented the buyer.

Click here to see more photos of Stephen Tomlinson's home.

Jeremy Spann

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://robbreport.com/shelter/celebrity-homes/staffan-tomlinson-house-los-angeles-1235580212/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos