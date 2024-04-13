Miami Hack Week 2024: Parties, meetups and innovative technology that won the judges' hearts





Written by Anayancy Hernandez

That concludes Miami Hack Week 2024. This year's event featured coding, happy hours, startup showcases, and meetups. Here are some highlights from the week-long event co-founded by Jadan Johnson.

Winner: This year's winner wowed the audience with his project and age. The winning project was Lucy, an AI-powered robot service bunny created by her three high school students from Toronto, Canada, who wanted to create what they believed would be most helpful to humanity.

Like a guide dog, Lucy walks in front of you and stops moving when you stop. Ultrasonic sensors measure the distance between humans and rabbits. Lucy's front camera tells the user what it's seeing and asks what's around it, and the robot connects to her ChatGPT-4 and uses clear images to tell you what it's seeing. Generates an explanatory message.

Team – Fiona Fang, Jeremy Hsu, Michelle Yao [pictured above] – We tested the product using Raspberry Pi 4 and 5 and created most of the parts using a TinkerCAD 3D printer. The idea for Lucy was born when the team recognized the critical need for service animals. Only 2 percent of the 20 million visually impaired people work with a guide dog. The team believes Lucy will bridge this gap and make it available to more people.

This was our most ambitious project, and we weren't sure if we'd be able to pull it off. Honestly, Michelle Yao said they are very proud of themselves and glad they came to Miami to step out of their comfort zone and create something.

Runner-up: Neo Sapiens [pictured below], a project inspired by combining AI and swarm intelligence to automate the problem-solving process, came close to winning. Given a problem to solve, their system creates a group of domain-specialized agents. The problem is then broken down into small steps and each agent is responsible for solving their area of ​​expertise. “We're looking at how we can leverage these tools to solve tomorrow's problems,” team member Kai Gomez said.

Startup showcase

It wasn't just developers and programmers who were in the spotlight at this year's event. At Miami Founders Demo Day, entrepreneurs had the opportunity to showcase their startups.

Miami-based company Hextronics showcased a unique concept: a drone battery swapping, charging, and launch station. According to founder Curtis Lally, the technology allows the drone to complete any mission, and after completely replacing the battery he can do it again within three minutes.

Refresh and read more: Is your drone in the box? Look no further than Hextronics

Miami-based founder Natalie Barbu introduced Rella, an app designed as an assistant for content creators. Rella is the back office for creators and social media businesses. Users can automate campaigns, create contracts, share content for quick approval, track revenue, and automatically post across various platforms within the app.

Other companies featured include Manifest, Jobpixel, Kontigo, Wondera, STXT, and OpenHome.

community meetup

If there were parties, it wouldn't be Miami. Miami Hack Week is Tech Tuesday, an initiative created by The Source, who collaborated with Miami to organize his networking event that welcomes developers, technology enthusiasts, and Miami locals from non-technical backgrounds. . The event featured at Red Rooster Overtown highlighted the need to create more diversity and representation in Miami's tech ecosystem.

Update and read more: Ted Lucas opens hub in Miami to connect entrepreneurs, investors and community members

On Thursday, April 11, during Miami Hack Week, Khosla Ventures Managing Director Keith Lavoie hosted a high-intensity workout class at Bally's. Participants were greeted with high energy and motivation before returning to their busy schedules. Miami Hack Week 2024 was full of enthusiasm, collaboration, and innovation.

Other scenes from the Hack Week event

Read more about Refresh Miami's Miami Tech week and month:

I'm a University of Florida graduate and Miami native with a passion for writing stories that highlight Miami's thriving tech ecosystem. I particularly enjoy writing about technology, digital assets, and EdTech that impact society.Have a story to share? Twitter @anathemarketer or [email protected]. Latest posts by Analansy Hernandez (see all)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://refreshmiami.com/miami-hack-week-2024-parties-meetups-and-innovative-tech-that-won-over-the-judges/

